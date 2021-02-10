Citadel’s Ken Griffin Expected to Testify at House GameStop Hearing

Robert Schmidt and Jeff Kearns
(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin, Citadel’s billionaire founder, is expected to testify next week at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on wild market swings in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks, according to three people familiar with the matter.

It’s also anticipated that Robinhood Financial Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Tenev will appear to answer questions about the role that the firm’s popular online trading app played in the tumult, said the people, asking not to be named before a formal announcement. Representative Maxine Waters, the committee’s chair, has said she wants to hear from hedge fund Melvin Capital Management, as well.

Spokesmen for Citadel and Melvin Capital declined to comment. Spokespeople for Robinhood and the House Financial Services Committee didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read More: What Citadel and Griffin Have to Do With GameStop

The hearing will give lawmakers their first chance to hear directly from executives whose companies were at the center of a storm that rattled Wall Street and reverberated far beyond its trading floors. The frenzy has sparked investigations into potential market manipulation and calls for greater scrutiny of mobile trading apps, short-selling rules, broker solvency and social media.

Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, the Financial Services Committee’s top Republican, has said it’s important to learn whether laws were broken in addition to what created the atmosphere for market volatility. Incoming Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown has also indicated that he plans to hold a hearing on the matter, while fellow Democrat Elizabeth Warren is asking Robinhood to explain why it restricted some GameStop trades amid the volatility.

