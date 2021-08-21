Citadel to Pull $500 Million From Melvin Amid Plotkin’s Rebound

Hema Parmar and Katherine Burton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Citadel will redeem about $500 million from Melvin Capital Management, according to a person familiar with the matter, scaling back its $2 billion January infusion into Gabe Plotkin’s hedge fund after the investment turned positive.

Citadel funds and firm partners plan to withdraw the money at the end of the third quarter, the person said. They made the investment, along with $750 million from Point72 Asset Management, in late January when Melvin’s short positions were under attack from retail traders on Reddit. In exchange, they received a three-year minority piece of its revenue. Citadel’s redemption won’t affect that arrangement.

Point72’s capital will remain unchanged, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The January infusion from Plotkin’s former bosses, billionaires Steve Cohen and Ken Griffin, has turned profitable, one of the people said. The bet had lost almost 3% as of the end of June, but Melvin gained 5.4% in July, capping off a six-month advance of 25%.

New York-based Melvin, with about $11 billion in assets, is still down about 43% this year as it claws back from a loss of almost 55% in January. The firm raised new funds in March and April and has continued to hire and add office space.

Plotkin had been considered one of Wall Street’s most successful traders since starting Melvin in 2014, racking up big gains by both investing in stocks and taking aggressive positions against companies. In Melvin’s first year of trading, 70% of the fund’s profits came from his bearish wagers.

Melvin released previously confidential documents earlier this week that showed it held put options on several additional stocks at the end of December, setting the stage for the January rout of his hedge fund that day traders orchestrated through social media. Prices of heavily shorted shares like GameStop Corp. soared, forcing Plotkin to close out his short positions.

Citadel Wellington, meanwhile, is up 8.8% through Aug. 13, according to a person familiar with its performance.

Spokesmen for Melvin and Citadel declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Point72 didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Dow Jones earlier reported Citadel’s decision.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Latvian Police Raid Ex-ECB Rate Setter Rimsevics’s Residence

    (Bloomberg) -- Latvian law enforcement searched the house of Ilmars Rimsevics, a former member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, Latvia’s public broadcaster reported. The search was carried out on Friday at the residence of the country’s former central bank governor and those of other unidentified people as part of a probe into suspicions of witness tampering, the broadcaster reported without saying where it got the information. Rimsevics’s lawyer, Normunds Dulevskis, declined to

  • Biden committed to getting all Americans out of Afghanistan

    President Biden again addressed the nation on the Afghanistan crisis Friday. He's vowing to mobilize every resource necessary to safely evacuate Americans and Afghans who have helped the U.S. in the 20-year war. But as CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports, some Americans are facing violence from the Taliban as they try to get to the airport in Kabul. Evacuation flights were also temporarily halted Friday after a transfer facility in Qatar reached capacity. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports on the conditions there.

  • Chip Crisis Threatens to Cut Auto Output by 7.1 Million Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- The global shortage of semiconductors will cut worldwide auto production by as many as 7.1 million vehicles this year, and pandemic-related supply disruptions will hobble the industry well into next year, IHS Markit said.The lack of chips won’t stabilize until the second quarter of next year, with recovery coming in the second half, IHS said in a report Thursday. The grim outlook is further proof that the chip crisis is far from over. And the research firm’s forecast doesn’t inclu

  • Robinhood Tumbles as Retail Slowdown Warning Hits Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. slumped after warning cryptocurrency-driven trading that fueled quarterly revenue may quickly fade.The online brokerage, which became a household name as cooped-up users bet on assets like cryptocurrency Dogecoin and meme stocks, fell 10% on Thursday. The company said seasonal issues and lower trading activity will impact third-quarter results.“The narrative is starting to unwind,” said David Trainer, chief executive officer of research firm New Constructs.

  • ‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

    Investment bank Standard Chartered has described the current oil prices cycle as a ‘skimming stones’ period of trading, and that is largely bearish for crude

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • SoftBank-Backed DriveWealth Raises Capital at $2.85 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- DriveWealth, a financial technology company that helps companies build competitors to Robinhood Markets Inc., said it has raised $450 million in a funding round at a sharply elevated valuation from a year ago.The round values the company at about $2.85 billion and will be led by Insight Partners and Accel. SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund participated in the round, alongside Greyhound Capital and Citigroup Inc.’s Citi Ventures arm, DriveWealth founder and Chief Executive Officer

  • Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

    Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Pandemic’s $16 Trillion Bill Will Come Due as Debt Surges: Fitch

    (Bloomberg) -- A blowout in government borrowing since the pandemic began will ultimately require spending cuts and higher taxes to get public finances back on track.That’s a lesson from economic history highlighted by James McCormack, Fitch’s global head of sovereign ratings, who said that even if austerity is not on the agenda right now, the bill to pay for the pandemic will come due.Governments around the world have rolled out about $16 trillion worth of fiscal measures to prevent economic co

  • Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team evacuated to Qatar

    The team made headlines when members were denied entrance to the U.S. in 2017 for a competition – but eventually made it and won the first round.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.