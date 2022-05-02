Citadel Securities founder Griffin likens crypto value to abstract art

2022 Milken Institute Global Conference
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John McCrank
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kenneth C. Griffin
    American investor, Businessman, economist

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms, said on Monday he envisions the company entering the cryptocurrency market as a combination of a liquidity provider and an exchange.

"Given the institutional increase in interest in cryptocurrency, I think it's reasonable to expect to see us be more involved in the crypto space providing liquidity to institutional and potentially retail investors," Griffin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

While some market makers - firms that provide market liquidity by streaming buy and sell quotes for others to trade against - such as Virtu Financial, Jump Trading and DRW, have embraced the nascent asset class, Citadel Securities has largely stayed on the sidelines.

Griffin in October called cryptocurrencies "a jihadist call that we don't believe in the dollar."

But on Monday he said that while he is skeptical about cryptocurrencies, he has to live with the reality that an asset is worth what people perceive it is worth.

"I also collect American abstract art," he said. "Why is a painting worth $10 million? It's oil on canvas. So value is in the eyes of the beholder."

Citadel Securities, which after a funding round in January was valued at nearly $22 billion, is not rushing its entry into the crypto market, because it wants to ensure very high standards around things like anti-money-laundering, Griffin said.

The company will aim to provide liquidity to the crypto market, but Griffin also said Citadel Securities believes crypto exchange technology is "very important" in helping to bring buyers and sellers together.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Mixed; Bitcoin Outperforms Altcoins

    Stocks and cryptos have experienced choppy trading so far this year, reflecting uncertainty among global investors. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC) is starting to outperform some altcoins.

  • Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire on competition and conviction in crypto venture -- 'A lot of VCs... are going to pull back'

    As crypto continues its wild rise, storied venture firm Sequoia is not just competing with the a16z's of the world but with a rising crop of crypto native venture funds that are seeing their assets balloon and their influence upend the traditional venture hierarchies. In a conversation on TechCrunch's new web3 podcast Chain Reaction, Sequoia crypto partner Shaun Maguire talked about the firm's commitment to the sector, regulatory challenges and what plenty of crypto investors still don't understand. Earlier this year, Sequoia announced a $500 to $600 million sub-fund dedicated exclusively to buying up cryptocurrencies.

  • Lobster prices inflate as summer quickly approaches

    Summer is approaching and the lobster industry has seen an increase in prices due to inflation. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal explains.

  • Expedia stock up nearly 5% after Q1 earnings

    Expedia Group Inc. reported higher revenue and a narrower loss in the first quarter as demand stayed strong despite factors such as the Omicron variant and the war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine agrees with Russia on two more Mariupol evacuation sites

    Ukraine has agreed with Russia on an additional two sites in Mariupol from which civilians, trapped in the besieged and destroyed city can be evacuated, Mariupol City Council said in a Telegram post on May 2.

  • Exclusive-Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing -sources

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc and tying up less of his wealth in the deal, people familiar with the matter said. Last week, Musk disclosed he sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stock following his agreement to buy Twitter. The new financing, which could come in the form of preferred or common equity, could reduce the $21 billion cash contribution that Musk has committed to the deal as well as a margin loan he secured against his Tesla shares, the sources said.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

    The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon in Q1, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.