Citadel Securities Opens Tokyo Office for Treasury Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities opened an office in Tokyo to sell US fixed-income offerings in Japan, turning to the biggest overseas investors in Treasuries to help spur its global expansion.

In addition to US government bonds, the company will offer dollar interest-rate swaps to Japanese institutions, it said in a statement on Wednesday. It plans to start operations once its membership in the Japan Securities Dealers Association has been granted.

Citadel Securities is one of the largest market makers in Treasuries and dollar rate swaps, serving financial firms in more than 55 jurisdictions. The Tokyo office will help Ken Griffin’s company expand its footprint in Asia, where it’s been operating since 2009. The firm led by Chief Executive Officer Peng Zhao has more than 200 staff in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the country as we continue to expand in Asia Pacific and globally,” said Paul Hamill, global head of fixed income distribution at Citadel Securities.

Its Japan operations will be led by a local team that includes Shinichiro Kato and Chungwon Gee. Kato, responsible for fixed-income distribution in Japan, has more than 20 years of experience and previously worked at HSBC Holdings Plc.

Japanese investors hold the largest pile of Treasuries outside the US -- over $1.2 trillion worth as of June -- but have been trimming their overseas bond exposure as hedging costs climb.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.