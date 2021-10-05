Citi appoints Pang to head clean energy banking in Asia

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed William Pang as the head of its Natural Resources and Clean Energy Transition (NRCET) Investment Banking unit in Asia, according to a statement from the bank.

Pang joined Citi in 2015 and will continue to lead infrastructure investment banking in Asia, the statement said.

NRCET was established globally https://www.reuters.com/article/us-citigroup-esg-idUSKBN2BL28M in March this year to work with the bank's clients on transitioning to cleaner energy.

Three of Citi's banking groups - chemicals, energy and power - were consolidated into one as part of a push to grow the bank's environmental sustainability coverage.

Pang will report to Jan Metzger, Citi Asia Pacific head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, and globally to NRCET co-heads Stephen Trauber and Sandip Sen.

"Clean energy transition is a global super trend that is accelerating rapidly and will last decades," Metzger said in the statement.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

