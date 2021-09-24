Citi Bike tossed onto NYC subway tracks damages train

A subway train came to a screeching halt after crashing into a Citi Bike tossed onto the tracks in Queens, police said Friday.

The collision sent sparks flying and triggered the train’s emergency brake.

None of the straphangers aboard the southbound R train were hurt, but the train was damaged.

Four males and a female are being sought for their role in the incident, which happened on Saturday night.

Police said the suspects were at Steinway St. and Broadway in Astoria when video showed one of the males tossing a Citi Bike down the station steps at 10:11 p.m.

The bike landed on the mezzanine level of the station.

Fourteen minutes later, the train entered the station and struck the bike, which had by then been tossed onto the tracks.

The suspects were at the scene the entire time, but it wasn’t clear if they or someone else threw the bike onto the trackbed, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers should call 1-888577-4782. All calls will be kept confidential.