Citi blocked PDVSA attempt to pay Siemens, executive says at trial

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
Luc Cohen
·2 min read

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc blocked an attempt by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA to make debt payments to a Siemens unit, a Citi executive testified on Wednesday in a U.S. trial over whether PDVSA is liable for the payments.

In a bench trial that began on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, PDVSA is contending that U.S. sanctions implemented in August 2017 rendered payment impossible.

The dispute stems from a January 2017 promissory note that cash-strapped PDVSA issued to oilfield equipment provider Dresser-Rand for $120 million, plus interest. PDVSA made the first two interest payments for about $4 million, but defaulted on a $1.9 million payment due in October 2017.

In May 2020, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York entered a $149.5 million judgment in Dresser-Rand's favor.

On Tuesday, Raymond Romano, Citi's chief administration officer for Latin America, testified that Citi blocked PDVSA's wire attempt because "it did not meet our requirements for processing."

The case shows how the sanctions - intended to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to restore democracy - have had far-reaching consequences for Western companies that do business with PDVSA.

Maduro calls the sanctions "criminal" and blames them for the country's economic crisis.

In a Sept. 25, 2017 email submitted as evidence, a Citi employee told Dresser-Rand that the bank restricted Venezuela and PDVSA activities because of the sanctions, but that it would consider processing pre-approved transactions.

Romano said Dresser-Rand did not seek pre-approval.

In testimony that could bolster Dresser-Rand's argument that PDVSA had other ways to make the payment, he said that Citi implemented the PDVSA-related restrictions before the August 2017 sanctions based on its own internal risk policies.

Stephanie Rice, a former sanctions compliance officer at various banks who was called by Dresser-Rand as an expert witness, said the payment was not in violation of sanctions and other banks may have processed it.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $113.07, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session.

  • U.S. House Adds Russia Debt Sanctions to Defense Policy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House backed a provision that would extend the ban on Americans buying or selling newly issued Russian sovereign debt to secondary markets to punish Moscow for interfering in U.S. elections.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fiasco

  • ARK's Cathie Wood says Wall Street not in a bubble

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood, head of ARK Invest, on Wednesday said she believed the U.S. stock market is not overvalued, and she talked up Tesla, her largest holding. “We are not in a bubble, that I know," Wood said, speaking virtually at a Morningstar investment conference. "But I do believe the market is beginning to understand how profound some of these platform opportunities are, and how sustained and rapid the growth rates are going to be," Wood said, referring to Tesla and other companies leveraging artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

  • Women's rights activist to leaders at UN: Don't let Taliban fool you

    Afghan rapper and activist, Sonita Alizadeh, fled her homeland with her family when it was last ruled by the Taliban more than two decades ago - when women could not work, had to cover their faces and girls were banned from school. She urged world leaders on Tuesday to stand up for the rights of women and girls now the Taliban had returned to power. She urged the international community not to recognize the Taliban, guarantee the rights of women and children, ensure internet access for the Afghan people, include more Afghans in decision making and keep girls in school.

  • Taliban expand economic team as Afghan crisis deepens

    Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir province north of Kabul, was named as acting minister of commerce and industry and would start work immediately, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference. Azizi joins the acting finance minister and minister for economic affairs, both of whom were announced previously, in a team facing a daunting task.

  • To protect the supreme court’s legitimacy, a conservative justice should step down

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora

  • Experts warn the scope of Hong Kong's national security law is broadening

    Experts warn the scope of Hong Kong's national security law is broadening

  • Sen. Susan Collins won't support abortion-rights bill

    Sen. Susan Collins says she would oppose Democrats' legislative response to Texas' new abortion law that bans the procedure at about six weeks of pregnancy.

  • Biden refuses to answer press questions during meeting with UK prime minister

    White House staff herded reporters out of the Oval Office, interrupting U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was answering questions from the British press during a joint meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

  • Florida Cabinet, DeSantis clear way for Miami-Dade’s highway through Everglades wetlands

    Rejecting a judge’s recommendation, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet cleared the way for Miami-Dade County’s plans to build a highway through wetlands meant to help preserve the Everglades and the county’s drinking water supply. Environmentalists vowed to fight the decision.

  • Cotton, Haley Say U.S. Reputation Underwater after Biden’s UN General Assembly Speech

    After President Biden's address before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Senator Tom Cotton and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley rebuked his message, which they argue irreparably damaged America's international reputation and credibility.

  • Sudan failed coup: Government blames pro-Bashir elements

    The prime minister says the plotters were "remnants" of ousted President Bashir's regime.

  • Harris to meet with Modi in 'coming-of-age' moment for Indian diaspora

    Harris plans to meet Thursday with Modi, making history as the highest-ranking Indian American to welcome the leader of the strategic U.S. ally.

  • Pelosi enters endgame on $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) began her infrastructure endgame Tuesday, pressuring centrists to ultimately support as much social spending as possible while pleading with progressives to pass the roads-and-bridges package preceding it.Why it matters: Neither group can achieve what it wants without the other, their ultimatums be damned. The leaders of both acknowledged the speaker's unique gift for pulling off a deal after separate conversations with Democratic leaders.Get market news wor

  • ‘Any Fallout U Think I Should Be Aware Of?’ Capitol Defendant Texted FBI Days After Riot

    During a conversation shortly after the riot, Mick Chan allegedly told the FBI that he “broke into, well, air quotes, broke into” the Capitol.

  • 'Outrageous': Judge Lays Into Trump-Loving Deputy Who Wore 'Sheriff' Patch On Jan. 6

    Ronald Colton McAbee was a sheriff's deputy when he attempted to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. A judge is deciding whether he'll be freed pretrial.

  • House GOP to whip votes against ‘bipartisan’ infrastructure bill in win for conservative wing

    House Republican leadership announced they would whip votes against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators when it comes for a vote on the House floor.

  • 'Maderna' tourist wanted after skipping Hawaii Zoom hearing

    A Hawaii judge issued a bench warrant for an Illinois woman after she failed to appear for a virtual court hearing Wednesday following her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.” Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman's arrest during a hearing on the case held via Zoom. Deputy Hawaii Attorney General Kory Young said he was requesting the warrant even though the scheduled proceeding was a status hearing.

  • Schiff and Pelosi push bill to limit presidential power with laundry list of Trump complaints

    House Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday that aims to curb presidential powers by addressing a laundry list of issues and complaints that came up during former President Donald Trump’s norm-shattering presidency.

  • A Keys politician died in office from COVID. What happens next with his vacant seat?

    Holly Raschein, a former state House representative for the Florida Keys, has applied with the governor to serve the rest of Mike Forster’s term on the dais of the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners.