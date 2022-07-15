Bank Stocks Rally by Most in 18 Months on Citi’s Blowout Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- US bank stocks jumped by the most in more than 18 months on Friday, with Citigroup Inc.’s strong second-quarter results helping lift sentiment for the entire sector.

Citigroup shares surged 13%, their best day since March 2020, after the lender beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings on the back of a blowout quarter from its trading division. About 86 million shares changed hands Friday, almost four times the average three-month volume, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 6.2% as investors looked past the bank’s worse-than-expected top and bottom lines figures and instead focused on its 16% increase in net interest income. The KBW Bank Index rose 5.8%, outpacing gains by the broader S&P 500 Index.

Second quarter results so far “reinforce our positive view” on large-cap bank stocks, said Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo. “What’s most remarkable is that Citi is leading the market higher for the first time since perhaps the Sandy Weill days,” he added.

Read: Wall Street Banks Feast on Rate Hikes Aimed at Inflation

Friday’s strong rally is a much needed reprieve for investors who have watched bank shares go from being a best performing sector last year, to one of the worst in 2022. Even with its rebound to end the week, the KBW Bank Index is still down more than 21%, on pace for its biggest annual decline since 2011, amid concerns of a looming recession.

While Citigroup managed to beat analyst expectation in almost every category, one area of disappointment may come in the form of the bank’s share repurchase program. As was the case with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Thursday, the lender’s chief financial officer Mark Mason announced that it would also be suspending stock buybacks in order to meet higher capital requirements set forth in the Federal Reserve stress test.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, said it would be “prudent” with its share repurchases and continue with them as previously planned. While the bank missed estimates for both revenue and EPS, investors are looking through the second quarter “noise” and instead focusing on an improved outlook for both net interest income and expenses, according to Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers.

With four of the six largest US banks now having reported their results over the last two days, attention will quickly turn to next week’s release calendar. Both Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. will announce their results before the opening bell on Monday.

