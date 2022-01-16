Citi Defuses Warning on Vivion Debt That Had Sent Bonds Lower

Eyk Henning
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Citigroup Inc. has revisited its warning on bonds issued by Vivion Investments, which slumped on the investment bank’s initial note highlighting its exposure to Adler Group S.A.’s largest investor, Aggregate Holdings SA.

“We have had a number of constructive conversations with Vivion senior management. As a result, we have been able to learn more about the Furst Project transaction that we discussed in our note, how it was financed, and the parties involved,” Citi said in a report issued late Friday.

The update came days after an initial report that cast doubt on Vivion’s ability to collect debt from Aggregate Holdings, which had weighed on Vivion’s bond maturing Aug. 2024. The bonds fell to 95.83 Wednesday, before recovering to 97.46 on Friday.

Aggregate had acquired a commercial real estate development project on Berlin’s famous shopping street, Kurfuerstendamm, dubbed the Furst project, from Vivion, which is backed by the family of Israeli tycoon Amir Dayan.

Citi Warns on Debt of Firm Tangled With Adler Investor

“Given our view of Aggregate’s liquidity position we think it could be challenging for it to raise the necessary liquidity to repay the debt it owes to Vivion. As such, we think Aggregate could seek to renegotiate the terms of these instruments,” Citi analyst Karan Samtani wrote in the initial note.

In Friday’s update, he said Vivion has informed Citi that a “consolidation of debt of 925 million euro ($1.055 billion) would be reduced by 362 million euro debt already held by Vivion, which we agree with,” adding he was told that cash held by Furst would significantly reduce the net debt further.

Vivion had already received two payment tranches from Aggregate of 309 million euros -- one for 185 million euros and a second for 124 million euros -- bringing Vivion’s exposure down to roughly zero.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Genesys Taps Investment Banks for IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The private equity owners of Genesys have selected underwriters for an initial public offering that could value the call-center technology provider at more than $30 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022,

  • Even After Big Price Cuts, These Tech Stocks Are No Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- To see why a leveling of tech valuations has the capacity to terrify even staunch stock bulls, consider the hyper-speculative software makers at the center of the recent equity storm.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Departs Australia After Losing a Shot at Tennis HistoryOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysShould I Be Wearing an

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The automotive sector is in the midst of an enormous change. A combination of social and political forces are pushing the industry more and more toward adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as a new standard – although the internal combustion engine is not likely to be fully phased out, EVs are certain to find a large niche. ‘Last mile’ delivery, and various fleet businesses are already finding that EVs can meet their needs efficiently. But the electric car market isn’t just about cars. They may g

  • This Warren Buffett Recommendation Could Be Your Best Investment in 2022

    When we think about big names in the investing space, it's hard to gloss over Warren Buffett. Rather, Buffett is a firm believer in one investment that has the potential to make the average investor quite wealthy, only without the risk that could come with hand-picking stocks in an effort to outperform the broad market. While Buffett may approve of the latter move if you're an educated investor and know what you're doing, he'd probably shake his head at the idea of putting money into digital coins.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors who buy and hold stocks for several years instead of trading in and out of positions on a regular basis tend to do much better. Three energy companies that look like good companies to buy and hold for several years right now are Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's why these three energy stocks are ideal candidates for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Will my student loans be forgiven? Find out who is included in Navient settlement

    Although Navient denies the charges, the settlement ends probes by multiple states into the company's practices.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • The Fed Is Raising Interest Rates: These Growth Stocks Can Still Double in 2022

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently confirmed that the central bank will be raising interest rates this year, and previous comments suggest that multiple rate hikes could be in the works. Rising interest rates have typically meant a much weaker backdrop for growth stocks, but there are also companies in the category that already trade at steep discounts and could be poised for big gains despite less favorable macroeconomic conditions. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has profiled stocks that could still be capable of doubling before the year is out.

  • Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Top Stocks

    Despite lagging the market in the past year, these two tech companies boast historical returns any company would be proud of.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Investing: Goldman Sachs destroys one of the most persistent myths about stocks

    Many market watchers use above-average CAPE readings as a signal that stocks should underperform or even fall as it reverts back to its long-term mean. But CAPE’s mean doesn’t actually have much pull.

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • Hold These Stocks If You're Worried About the Market Sell-Off

    You might be surprised at how much this diversified mix of well-known companies has beaten the market.

  • Doug Kass: The Era of Irresponsible Bullishness May Soon Be Over

    It's now clear that the first part of January has exhibited a marked change and reversal in pattern.

  • Buy the Dip? Consider These Value Stocks and ETFs Instead.

    Buy the dip, wrote J.P. Morgan’s strategists early this past week. Yes, the U.S. inflation rate just hit 7%, the highest since 1982, back when E.T. was phoning home and the rich kid on my street got a Commodore 64 computer—his old man worked for IBM. J.P. Morgan compares now with late 2018, when rate increases sparked a stock selloff, and the Fed later reversed course.