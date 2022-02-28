Citi Discloses $9.8 Billion Russia Exposure as West Levels Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said it had $9.8 billion in domestic and cross-border exposure to Russia as Western nations level sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The figure, which is as of the fourth quarter, includes $5.4 billion in so-called country exposure, or just 0.3% of the company’s total, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The country exposure compares with almost $96 billion for the U.K. and $60 billion for Mexico.

Also included in the $9.8 billion amount are about $1 billion of cash and placements with the Russian central bank and other financial institutions, $1.8 billion of reverse repurchase agreements with various counterparties and $1.6 billion due from Russian entities outside of Russia, according to the filing.

The U.S. on Monday banned its people and companies from doing business with the Bank of Russia, the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance. Sanctions announced last week targeting major Russian banks likewise prohibit U.S. financial institutions from doing business with them, leaving banks trying to sort their exposure to Russian counterparties.

“Citi continues to monitor the current Russia–Ukraine geopolitical situation and economic conditions and will mitigate its exposures and risks as appropriate,” the New York-based company said in the filing.

The bank said it offers both institutional and consumer banking services in Russia, but is working to exit the consumer business as part of a larger strategy.

Representatives for the company declined to comment beyond the filing.

(Updates with percentage of total in second paragraph.)

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.