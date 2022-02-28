Citi Discloses $9.8 Billion Russia Exposure as West Levels Sanctions

Max Reyes and Katherine Doherty
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said it had $9.8 billion in domestic and cross-border exposure to Russia as Western nations level sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The figure, which is as of the fourth quarter, includes $5.4 billion in so-called country exposure, or just 0.3% of the company’s total, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The country exposure compares with almost $96 billion for the U.K. and $60 billion for Mexico.

Also included in the $9.8 billion amount are about $1 billion of cash and placements with the Russian central bank and other financial institutions, $1.8 billion of reverse repurchase agreements with various counterparties and $1.6 billion due from Russian entities outside of Russia, according to the filing.

The U.S. on Monday banned its people and companies from doing business with the Bank of Russia, the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance. Sanctions announced last week targeting major Russian banks likewise prohibit U.S. financial institutions from doing business with them, leaving banks trying to sort their exposure to Russian counterparties.

“Citi continues to monitor the current Russia–Ukraine geopolitical situation and economic conditions and will mitigate its exposures and risks as appropriate,” the New York-based company said in the filing.

The bank said it offers both institutional and consumer banking services in Russia, but is working to exit the consumer business as part of a larger strategy.

Representatives for the company declined to comment beyond the filing.

(Updates with percentage of total in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Central banks seen enhancing liquidity after SWIFT ban - Credit Suisse strategist

    The banning of certain Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system could push central banks to enhance liquidity to offset missed payments, a Credit Suisse strategist said on Sunday. "Exclusions from SWIFT will lead to missed payments and giant overdrafts similar to the missed payments and giant overdrafts that we saw in March 2020", Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar said in a note.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after another round of international sanctions on Russia over the weekend amplified concerns about energy shortages.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateFutures

  • Dagmara Dominczyk Celebrates SAG Win with Husband Patrick Wilson but Says: 'My Slavic Heart Is with Ukraine'

    The Succession actress shared her thoughts on Twitter after she and her castmates won an award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • How has Ukraine conflict affected UK petrol prices?

    UK fuel prices reach record highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up global oil prices.

  • State Department urges US citizens to 'depart immediately' from Belarus

    The State Department epartment has already warned against travel to Ukraine and Russia due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

  • Latest footage from Ukraine shows country ripped apart by war

    Makeshift Molotov&nbsp;cocktails, fighter jets and helicopters&nbsp;overhead, and explosions in the distance&nbsp;— these are the sights that have become commonplace in Ukraine&nbsp;as the fifth day of Russian attacks draws to a close. Recent video recorded on the ground, independently corroborated by Yahoo News, shows a population gripped with fear and preparing to fight to defend their home.

  • Citigroup Has Nearly $10 Billion in Total Russian Exposure

    The sanctions imposed on Russia also complicate Citigroup’s attempt to sell its consumer bank in the country.

  • BlackRock says upgrading stocks, downgrading credit amid Ukraine conflict

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -BlackRock is upgrading its position in developed market stocks and downgrading credit, saying it sees "greater clarity on the Ukraine conflict and reduced risk of central banks slamming the brakes to curb inflation." "We now know what we are dealing with: a protracted stand-off between Russia and the West," strategists and managers at the world's largest asset manager wrote in a research note on Monday, sent by a spokesperson. "We also think it has reduced the risk of central banks slamming the brakes to contain inflation."

  • These 2 catalysts may signal a market bottom and spark a bounce, says iCapital chief investment strategist

    For now, it's too early to call an "all clear" in the stock market, and investors shouldn't bank on a rally like last week's, Anastasia Amoroso said.

  • Norway Oil Giant to Start Exiting From Joint Ventures in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s biggest energy company Equinor ASA joined U.K. energy giant BP Plc in starting to withdraw from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse

  • Chinese Tesla Rival NIO Plans Secondary Listing in Hong Kong

    Electric-vehicle maker NIO plans to list shares in Hong Kong, joining other Chinese businesses pursuing an additional listing outside New York as companies from China face the threat of being forced off American exchanges. Founded in 2014, NIO is among those vying for the Chinese EV market alongside Tesla and China-based competitors such as XPeng and Li Auto both of which have listed shares in Hong Kong. The Shanghai-based company said Monday that it had received in-principle approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its shares by introduction, meaning it won’t issue new shares or raise new funds.

  • In photos: Pro-Ukraine rallies erupt around the world

    People around the world rallied in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday, as Russia continued its unprovoked invasion of the country. Why it matters: The invasion has united the world and sparked global outcry, with thousands taking to the streets in cities like London, Washington, D.C., and Putin's backyard in Moscow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Washington, D.C. — People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on F

  • Occidental to Buy Back $2.5 Billion of Debt as Oil Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is buying back $2.5 billion of its bonds as the junk-rated company seeks to cut debt after reporting better-than-expected earnings with rising crude prices.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian B

  • Penny Stocks to Watch in March 2022

    Taseko Mines (TGB), Denison Mines (DNN), ARC Document Solutions (ARC), and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) are the penny stocks to watch in March 2022.

  • Chinese investors make Ukraine war bets on oil, payment firms

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares in energy firms and payment service companies rose sharply on Chinese markets on Monday as investors bet on stocks they saw potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine, while a major fund house repeated a warning against speculation. In a statement on Monday, GF Fund Management said that the price of its fund for qualified domestic institutional investors tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration and Production Index was "significantly higher" than net asset value. "Investors who blindly invest in funds at a high premium to net asset value may suffer large losses," the statement said, adding that the fund was operating normally.

  • Goldman Says Demand Destruction Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand destruction is the only thing that can stop oil shooting higher after the U.S. and European allies unleashed additional curbs on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustr

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • Oil Rally Cools as U.S. and Allies Consider Coordinated Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains following reports that the U.S. and its allies are considering releasing about 60 million barrels of crude from emergency stockpiles to quell supply fears amid mounting sanctions against Russia. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S

  • Alexander Vindman on Russia's nuclear provocations, sanctions against Putin and Biden’s response

    Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, former director for European affairs for the U.S. National Security Council, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the Biden administration's response to the Russian invasion.

  • Top ExxonMobil Shareholders

    The top shareholders of ExxonMobil are Andrew P. Swiger, Darren W. Woods, Neil W. Duffin, Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and State Street.