The Citi Double Cash rewards you for everyday spending

The Citi® Double Cash is one of the best no-annual-fee credit cards around for people who want to earn cash back without having to worry about pesky restrictions or fine print. The offer is simple: Earn 1% back on every purchase and another 1% back when you pay the bill. Very few cash-back cards give you more than 1.5% without limits or a laundry list of category restrictions.

Cash back is automatically added to your account for any and every purchase with no program activation required—how’s that for easy? Cash back can be redeemed for statement credit, direct deposit, check, or ThankYou Points. Right now, the Citi Double Cash is offering 0% APR for 18 months on balance transfers. All of these card perks come with no annual fee.

Citi Double Cash

Annual Fee: None

None Introductory Purchase APR: None

None Regular APR: 13.99% to 23.99%

13.99% to 23.99% Introductory Balance Transfer APR: 0% for 18 months

0% for 18 months Regular Balance Transfer APR: 13.99% to 23.99%

13.99% to 23.99% Balance Transfer Fee: $5 or 3% of the transfer, whichever is greater

$5 or 3% of the transfer, whichever is greater Points: 2% cash back (1% on every purchase + 1% when you make card payments)

2% cash back (1% on every purchase + 1% when you make card payments) Foreign Transaction Fees: 3%

Learn more about the Citi Double Cash

Who should get the Citi Double Cash card?

Consider applying if you’re looking for a flat-rate, low maintenance card that has minimal fine print. You can just swipe, sit back, and watch as the cash back comes rolling in. The Citi Double Cash card can tag-team nicely with a category-specific cash-back card in your wallet. To help you maximize earnings, reach for the Citi Double Cash when you shop outside of your other rewards card's top category.

Citi doesn’t publish a minimum credit score requirement, though you usually have the best shot at qualifying for a rewards card when your credit score is in the good to excellent range (670 or above on the FICO scale). Citi will set your credit limit after a review of your debt and salary.

What points do you get with the Citi Double Cash card?

Cardholders are rewarded in two ways—you earn an unlimited 1% cash back when you swipe and 1% cash back when you pay off purchases as long as you make payments on time. Say you use the card to buy a $1,000 couch—you’ll get $10 back right away and then 1% back after each card payment until you clear the balance.

A $1 rewards balance is all you need to convert cash back to Citi ThankYou Points, though when your cash-back balance reaches $25, your options expand. (To meet the minimum $25 cash redemption threshold, you need to charge at least $1,250 to the card and then pay off the balance.) At that point, you can redeem for a check, credit to your Citi checking or savings account, or a statement credit. Keep in mind that choosing a statement credit does not qualify as an eligible payment that earns 1% cash back.

What perks do you get with the Citi Double Cash card?

Here, you'll find basic protections that are pretty typical of most major credit cards. Fraud protection will alert you to unusual account activity and there’s zero liability if someone makes unauthorized purchases using your account. Admittedly, aside from these two perks, the cardmember benefits aren’t much to write home about.

The balance transfer special—0% APR for 18 months—is where this card shines. But watch out: Only balances transferred within the first four months of signing qualify for the deal, and there’s a 3% balance transfer fee to consider before moving money to the card. Also, interest will be charged on new purchases unless you pay off those purchases and the balance transfer by the due date at the end of the month.

How does the Citi Double Cash compare to other cards?

Compared to other cash back credit cards, you'll get more than the unlimited 1.5% back offered by the popular Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards credit card and the Chase Freedom Unlimited. However, the Citi Double Cash doesn’t match up to them as far as the sign-on bonus goes. Spend $500 within the first three months of signing up for the Capital One Quicksilver, and you’ll get a $150 bonus. The Chase Freedom Unlimited offers a $200 bonus when you spend $500 within the first three months.