Citi Executive Told Peers Nuveen Demand Was ‘Outrageous’

Martin Z. Braun and Jef Feeley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A former Citigroup Inc. executive called Nuveen LLC’s alleged demand that the bank stop doing business with the bond giant’s smaller rival Preston Hollow Capital “outrageous” and “anticompetitive,” according to a newcourt filing citing tapes of phone calls in a long-running legal battle.

“The idea that you can say don’t do business with X, I find to be incredibly illegal ... I’m not a lawyer, but that just sounds wrong to me,” Peter Bartlett, Citigroup’s former co-head of capital markets for municipal securities, said in a call that included Jamie Doffermyre, the bank’s head of municipal sales, and John Heppolette, head of municipal markets, according to the May 3 filing by Preston Hollow.

Transcripts of calls between top executives in Citigroup’s municipal bond department show that Nuveen’s head of municipal investment, John Miller, demanded Citi stop doing business with Preston Hollow on multiple occasions and that Citigroup employees recognized the antitrust implications of the demands, according to the filing. Nuveen oversees more than $140 billion of municipal bonds and generates millions of dollars in revenue for Wall Street trading desks.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Sam Glasscock III concluded last year that Nuveen had wrongfully interfered with Preston Hollow’s business. Preston Hollow has asked Glasscock to penalize Nuveen for allegedly offering false testimony about the demands and to sanction Citigroup for failing to hand over evidence. It said the tapes show that John Leahy, director of Citigroup’s institutional municipal bond sales, lied when he testified in a July 2019 trial that Miller hadn’t demanded the bank cut off business with Preston Hollow.

Read More: Nuveen’s Miller Says Trash Talk Was Bluster, Not a Blackball

The Dallas-based firm is also suing Nuveen in Delaware Superior Court for defamation over what it says was its intimidation campaign.

Citigroup has denied wrongdoing and called Preston Hollow’s most recent allegations, like its prior ones, meritless and irresponsible.

“At the appropriate time, and in the appropriate forum, Citi will set the record straight, and looks forward to doing so,” spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said.

Nuveen has said Preston Hollow “continues to make false and misleading statements seeking to assign blame to Nuveen and others.” Spokeswoman Jessica Greaney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Bartlett left Citi in 2019 after a 40-year career.

The current case is Preston Hollow Capital LLC v. Nuveen LLC, N19C-10-107-MMJ, CCLD, Delaware Superior Court (Wilmington).

Read More: Citigroup, Nuveen Accused of Mishandling Evidence in Muni Brawl

(Adds Citigroup comment in seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Digital Dollar Project to launch five U.S. central bank digital currency pilots

    The U.S. nonprofit Digital Dollar Project said on Monday it will launch five pilot programs over the next 12 months to test the potential uses of a U.S. central bank digital currency, the first effort of its kind in the United States. The private-sector pilots initially will be funded by Accenture Plc and involve financial firms, retailers and NGOs, among others. The aim is to generate data that could help U.S. policymakers develop a digital dollar.

  • Former CFTC Boss’s Digital Dollar Project Is Ready to Kick Off First US CBDC Pilot Projects

    The Digital Dollar Project's first five pilots will launch over the next year.

  • Dow, S&P start May on the plus side

    The S&P 500 and the Dow ended higher on Monday helped by a largely upbeat earnings season, while the Nasdaq came under pressure from declines in some high-flying growth stocks, as the rotation into cyclical and "reopening" stocks continued.The Dow added seven-tenth percent. The S&P rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq retreated a half percent. Portfolio manager Adam Coons of Winthrop Capital Management says the economy is improving, but progress is patchy. “Stimulus is finally getting through. People were beginning to spend. They're getting out into the economy. But what can they really spend money on? And right now, we see that as a limitation as concerts that we thought were going to, you know, open up, have not. There really isn't a big pipeline of something like movies, you know.” Shares of Moderna got a shot in the arm, rising 4%. The drug maker said it will supply 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year to the global COVAX program. Tesla shares skidded 3%. Sources told Reuters the electric vehicle maker is boosting its engagement with Chinese regulators and beefing up its government relations team after it came under scrutiny over safety and customer service complaints in its second biggest market.Estee Lauder was the S&P’s biggest decliner, sinking 8%. The cosmetics maker’s quarterly sales missed analysts’ targets. Makeup sales fell 13% as people continued to work from home.

  • US trade gap widens on rising imports: govt

    Spending by American consumers and record-high imports as the global economy reopened drove the US trade gap to a new all-time high in March, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday.

  • Apollo’s $5 Billion Bet on Yahoo Aims to Go Beyond Advertising

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s $5 billion deal for Verizon Communications Inc.’s media unit will create a new entity dubbed Yahoo, and while the name is losing its exclamation point, the new owners are enthusiastic about the business’s opportunities.Along with Yahoo, Apollo is getting AOL, TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry. Guru Gowrappan, who headed the division for Verizon, will be chief executive officer of Yahoo. Verizon will keep a 10% stake in the venture.Apollo partner Reed Rayman said he hopes to take these primarily advertising-driven media brands and augment them with new products like subscription services and sports betting.Those ambitions aren’t altogether different than the previous management’s, but Verizon, which was almost solely focused on expanding its wireless business into 5G, couldn’t find enough patience or resources to make its media foray a success.Yahoo has about 900,000 users of its email, sports and finance sites. And while that’s a wealth of consumer connections, Verizon discovered that the ties aren’t very durable.‘Rude Awakening’If Apollo sees the big online audience as a short-term win, it “could be in for a rude awakening,” said Joanna O’Connell, an analyst with Forrester. “Consumer relationships don’t just persist in perpetuity in a vacuum. They need to be nurtured and grown.”Rayman called Yahoo Finance the world’s premier financial site but declined to provide specifics of growth plans for the outlet, which could range from stock trading to investment services. “We’re looking at a wide range of business and product initiatives that can really leverage its scale,” he said.Apollo also sees opportunity beyond the marquee properties of Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.“Yahoo Mail is still the second-most-used mail worldwide,” Rayman said. “There is a lot in here that we’re excited about. This wasn’t a thesis of buying a lot of things just to get one or two things.”Apollo got its start in the 1990s as a so-called vulture investor led by co-founder Leon Black. The targets were waning businesses and distressed assets. Today its roster of investments makes it a global conglomeration involved with a range of industries, including insurance, tech, manufacturing and TV stations.Verizon, which wrote down $4.5 billion of the media unit’s value, will get to walk away from a distracting, unprofitable business with $5 billion that it can use to help pay off debts.Apollo has a few options, said Roger Entner, an analyst with Recon Analytics.“Private equity makes money in two ways: put companies together or break them apart,” Entner said. “These guys will probably apply some tender loving care to the head count and the balance sheet and sell the best parts.”No M&A PlanRayman said there’s no immediate M&A plan for Yahoo.“It’s an iconic asset and we need to make sure we do it right,” he said.Apollo has been involved in media carve-outs before, such as Cox Communications Inc. selling the firm its TV stations in 2019 but keeping a minority stake, similar to Verizon. It also attracted Alphabet Inc. last year to buy a stake in home-security firm ADT Inc., an Apollo portfolio company it took public in 2018.And Apollo may have a playbook for squeezing juice out of withered web assets. The firm acquired two former online-photo giants, Shutterfly and Snapfish, and has been planning to combine them and take the venture public.There’s a possible advantage for Verizon in a scenario like that, Cowen analyst Colby Synesael wrote in a note Monday.If Apollo is successful in rebuilding Yahoo and brings the asset back to market in an initial public offering, “Verizon will participate in the upside via its 10% stake,” Synesael wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Boston Red Sox: DH Miguel Cabrera, 2B Willi Castro, no Akil Baddoo

    Detroit Tigers game time, TV channel, radio info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Boston Red Sox

  • 3 things missing from Biden’s extensive plans

    President Biden wants to change seemingly everything: the government’s role in the economy, the way we generate power and move around, the way parents take care of kids, the “caring economy.” Is there anything he’s leaving out?

  • Under Armour 'took advantage and reshaped' amid the pandemic: Analyst

    After a rough couple of years, sportswear retailer Under Armour restructured its company and the moves appear to be paying off as the company posted better than expected Q1 results.

  • ‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’

    On Twitter, users wondered if it is powered by GeoCities, WordPress or MySpace

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’

  • Condom sales skyrocket as vaccinated singles get ready for a summer of sex, experts say

    Condom sales shot up 23.4% between March and April, CNN reports. This trend upward foretells a post-pandemic sex boom, experts say.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • This is how much Pfizer has made from the coronavirus vaccine

    The company made a third of its annual revenue in the first three months of the year

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Suspected migrant boat breaks up off San Diego, killing four

    Four people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • Bush tells GOP it can’t win anything with appeal to ‘White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism’

    ‘Wow, these people need to read my book,’ says former president of pro-Trump members of Congress

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics