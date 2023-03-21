Citi Global Wealth CIO Says This Is The Biggest Money Making Opportunity For 2023

The world of investments is a constantly shifting landscape, and it can be difficult to predict the road ahead. However, the latest insights from the panel of ten leading wealth advisors featured in Knight Frank's 2023 Wealth Report give investors reason to be optimistic.

According to the report, the next 12 months will present a sequence of events that will create ample opportunities for savvy investors to grow their portfolios.

David Bailin, Chief Investment Officer at Citigroup's Global Wealth, highlighted the importance of active cash management in the early stages of 2023. As interest rates are expected to drop in 18 months, intermediate bonds will become increasingly attractive. The report also predicts that as stocks bottom out, growth sectors will be the first to regain footing, followed by cyclicals.

But it's not just traditional investments that will see growth in 2023.

Bailin predicts that alternative investments, such as real estate, private equity, and venture capital, will become more attractive this year. Real estate investing isn’t just for the ultra-wealthy anymore; new companies have innovated ways for individual investors to gain exposure to the real estate market for as little as $100.

Overall, the panel of wealth advisors sees 2023 as a year full of opportunities for investors willing to be proactive and strategic in their investments.

While the exact order of events may be difficult to predict, the report's insights provide valuable guidance for those looking to make the most of the coming year. As always, successful investing will require a combination of research, analysis, and a willingness to take calculated risks.

