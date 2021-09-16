Citi hires Milovanovic from Goldman to head Americas financials M&A group

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is hiring Steve Milovanovic to head its investment banking unit which focuses on mergers and acquisitions by financial institutions in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Milovanovic will join from Goldman Sachs Group, where he was co-head of M&A for the financial institutions group (FIG) in the Americas, said the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a Citigroup spokesperson.

"Steve’s experience, judgment and client relationships will further strengthen Citi’s strategic advisory capabilities," the memo said, noting that Milovanovic will be based in New York.

Milovanovic, who has also worked at Credit Suisse Group in his banking career, has more than 20 years of dealmaking experience, with a focus on financial services.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Writing by David French; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chip supply, testing woes to further curb light vehicle production in 2021- IHS Markit

    Citing supply chain challenges, IHS said it was cutting its light vehicle production forecast by 6.2% for 2021 and 9.3% for 2022, to stand at 75.8 million units and 82.6 million units, respectively. Packaging and testing operations within the semiconductor sector in Malaysia were impacted due to the government's lockdown measures in early June, IHS said, compounding difficulties in an already constrained supply chain. Automakers from General Motors to Japan's Toyota have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the regular trading session closed Tuesday when an industry group reported that weekly crude inventories and fuel inventories had decreased. Futures in New York rose about 0.5% after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels a day, while gasoline and diesel combined decreased by a similar volume, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier, oil settled little changed as investors tracked U.S. dolla

  • ECB's Lane reveals in private meeting inflation target may be hit by 2025 - report

    European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane revealed in a private meeting with German economists that the ECB expects to hit its 2% inflation goal by 2025, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The ECB had not made this long-term forecast public, meaning Lane was likely to face questions about his decision to reveal unpublished information to individuals outside the institution. An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

  • Concreit closes on $6M to allow more people to invest in the global private real estate market

    Concreit, a company that wants to open real estate investing to a broader group of people, announced today that it has closed $6 million in a seed funding round led by Matrix Partners. Hyphen Capital also participated in the round, in addition to individual investors such as Betterment founder Jon Stein; Andy Liu, partner at Unlock Venture Partners; and investor and advisor Ben Elowitz. The Seattle-based startup also today launched its app, which it claims allows “anyone” to invest in the global private real estate market for as little as $1.

  • Saudi Conglomerate’s $7.5 Billion Default Is Finally Settled

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA and Citigroup Inc. are among global banks that are finally set to see some of their loans be at least partially repaid after getting caught up in one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest corporate defaults.In the first major test for the kingdom’s new bankruptcy law, Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers Co., which has been locked in legal battles and negotiations with creditors over $7.5 billion of debt since 2009, had its proposal to restructure the obligations ratified by a Saud

  • Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Should ESG Funds Be In Retirement Plans?

    Few 401(k) plans have an ESG investing option. We asked advocates on each side to make their best case for why that should—or shouldn’t—change.

  • Gold slips on dollar uptick as investors strap in for Fed meet

    Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday, with a firmer dollar and U.S bond yields diminishing its appeal, as investors turned their attention to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on when it would begin tapering its stimulus. Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,784.35 per ounce by 0859 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also fell 0.5% to $1,785.10. The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on Sept. 21-22.

  • Here’s why the U.S. dollar could end up going almost nowhere through the end of 2022

    The U.S. Dollar Index is likely to struggle to rise above its current levels through the end of next year as the Federal Reserve tapers bond purchases, according to strategists at TD Securities.

  • China’s Evergrande to Let Angry Investors Bid on Discounted Properties

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group plans to let consumers and staff bid on discounted properties this month to repay them for billions in overdue investment products as the embattled developer seeks to preserve cash, according to people familiar with the matter.The company will organize an online property event by Sept. 30 for investors who opt for discounted real estate in lieu of cash, said two employees who were briefed on an internal call Thursday and asked not to be identified. Evergrand

  • Roger Federer invested early in this shoe company — its stock has skyrocketed out of the gate

    The rally in On Holding continues since its recent IPO, which is probably bringing smiles to the face of tennis great Roger Federer.

  • The Twitter campaign for Afghan women's clothing

    Afghan women around the world are posting photos online dressed in bright and vibrant traditional garments - with captions like “This Is Afghanistan.”The campaign is in response to footage of women inside Afghanistan dressed in black all-enveloping niqabs and gowns. They were apparently demonstrating in support of the country's new Taliban rulers at Kabul University.Though many women said they believed the purported protest was staged.And that several people dressed in the head-to-toe black burqa gowns were men.The online campaign against this has been run by hashtags like #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCultureIt gained momentum after Afghan historian Bahar Jalali, who is based in the U.S., tweeted criticizing the black garments worn by the demonstrators. "No woman has ever dressed like this in the history of Afghanistan. This is utterly foreign and alien to Afghan culture," she said.Jalali then posted a photograph of herself in a green dress with the caption, "This is Afghan culture," and urged others to post too. Dozens of women did.When the Taliban was in power two decades ago, women had to cover themselves from head to toe. While the new Taliban regime has promised to allow women more freedoms, there have been reports of women being barred from going to work, and some being beaten in recent weeks for protesting Taliban rule.Universities have installed curtains inside classrooms to segregate men and women.Women across Afghanistan have staged several protests, demanding that the rights they won over the last two decades be preserved.

  • Kevin O'Leary explains his partnership with FTX

    Inestor and FTX Ambassador Kevin O'Leary joins Yahoo Finance with FTX.US President Brett Harrison to discuss the growth of FTX and regulation in cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • Conglomerate Tata Group bids for debt-stricken Indian national carrier

    India's tea-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group confirmed Wednesday it has submitted a bid to buy debt-crippled national carrier Air India, which it owned decades ago before the airline was nationalised.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • The 10 Most Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

    Altcoins sometimes present themselves as modified or improved versions of Bitcoin. Given the volatility of Bitcoin prices, you may wish to keep an eye on these 10 alternatives.

  • Ignore the Billionaire Space Race. What SpaceX’s Historic Flight Really Means.

    The space race isn’t really about three billionaires competing with each other. It’s about a new era of human spaceflight and space tourism.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.