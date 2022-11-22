Citi Joins Goldman in Predicting Gulf IPO Boom to Run Into 2023

Yousef Gamal El-Din and Archana Narayanan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Citigroup Inc. joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in predicting that the Persian Gulf’s boom in initial public offerings is far from over.

Miguel Azevedo, the Wall Street firm’s head of investment banking in the region, expects the flurry of activity to extend into next year with about 10 more listings. “Next year should be at least as good as this year,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

More family-owned companies, as well as tech and tech-enabled firms, are likely to come to the market in 2023, rather than the stream of government-owned entities that have sold shares this year, Azevedo said. Citigroup, which uses local bankers and international experts to work on deals, has increased its regional investment banking team by 50% over the past two years to handle the flurry of deals, he said.

IPOs in the Persian Gulf have been on a tear this year, fetching $18.5 billion -- almost half of the proceeds seen in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The region is headed for its second-best year on record in terms of money raised from share sales, eclipsed only by 2019 when Aramco pulled of its record $29.4 billion listing.

Deal Flow

The rush of deals has continued into the latter half of the year.

Americana Restaurants International Plc, the Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, is set to raise up to $1.8 billion this week. Riyadh Cables Group Co. priced its $378 million IPO at the top of the range on Sunday after drawing $27 billion in orders, while Taaleem Holdings PJSC’s Dubai listing was 18 times oversubscribed.

Citigroup’s optimism for next year’s deal flow echoes that of rival Goldman, which expects the IPO frenzy to continue as demand for regional assets grows. Goldman has several IPO mandates, which it sees materializing in the next 12 months, Zaid Khaldi, co-head of Middle East and North Africa, said in a recent interview.

Citigroup ranks fourth after Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings Plc and EFG Hermes among banks that have worked on the most listings in the Persian Gulf this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Demand is coming both from local and international buyers, and the secondary market has been “positive but not tremendous,” according to Azevedo.

“We’ve been pricing these IPOs in very difficult markets so we cannot forget that,” he said. “Provided we get a pop up after the IPO then everybody will be fine.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • KKR, EQT, PAG Vie for $10 Billion Global Switch Deal, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Buyout firms EQT AB, KKR & Co. and PAG are the final bidders seeking to acquire data center company Global Switch Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Ban

  • Paytm Slumps as Macquarie Sees Risk from Ambani Financial Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of India’s leading digital payments brand Paytm, plunged to a record low on Tuesday after Macquarie Group Ltd. analysts flagged risks from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s foray into the financial services business. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With F

  • Whitehorse Gold Increases Non-Brokered Offering up to $4 Million and Extends Closing Date

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 4, 2022, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering") of units (each, a "Unit") and Share purchase warrants (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Non-Brokered Offering has now increased to aggregate gross proceeds ...

  • China’s Lockdowns Surge in Week Since Covid Policy Adjusted

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid control restrictions now weigh on a fifth of China’s economy as infections continue their upward march, defying the central government’s call for more targeted, less disruptive Covid Zero measures. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapCrypto Brokerage

  • JD.com to slash top exec salaries amid China's 'common prosperity' push

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of more than 2,000 senior managers by 10% to 20% next year to help pay for improved benefits for other staff amid the government's "common prosperity" drive to reduce income inequality. The e-commerce giant plans to allocate 10 billion yuan ($1.40 billion) for a fund to assist employees of JD and recently-acquired courier firm Deppon Logistics with buying homes, according to an email to staff signed by JD founder and chairman Richard Liu. Liu also plans to personally donate 100 million yuan to a fund that help children of JD employees should anything happen to their parents, said the letter, which was circulated online and later confirmed by JD.com as authentic.

  • Carlyle sees big in Japan auto industry as EV shift shakes supply chains

    U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc aims to enlarge its footprint in the Japanese automotive sector as the global shift to electric vehicles (EVs) shakes the industry's supply chain, its executives said. With the world quickly moving to EVs, Japanese auto parts suppliers are reviewing strategies that were traditionally tailored for combustion-engine cars, Reiji Terasaka, who heads Carlyle's Japan industrial team, told Reuters in an interview. "They are thinking very innovatively what they can do, and that's creating a lot of (investment) opportunities for private equity," Terasaka said, pointing to Carlyle's global business networks, which its portfolio companies could tap to find potential partners abroad.

  • Schools go free at Paignton Zoo to mark centenary

    Paignton Zoo says a school trip "can provide a pivotal moment" to "discover how amazing nature is".

  • German Firms Are Running Out of Ways to Save Gas, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Large parts of German industry will no longer be able to avoid production cuts if companies need to further reduce natural gas consumption, according to a survey. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Wit

  • Cost of living: Eco-friendly options that could save money

    Young people are repairing their broken things to help their finances - but it also helps the planet.

  • Joe Biden pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip, gives thanks for 'no ballot stuffing' and 'no fowl play'

    "The only red wave this season is gonna be if German Shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table," Biden said.

  • European companies are tapping bond markets again as investors return

    European companies are again looking to sell bonds after months of turbulence in world markets as investors warm up to riskier debt, offering the final opportunity to raise money before the year ends. Surging inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook have weighed on bond sales from Europe's top-rated corporate issuers. German housing giant Vonovia last week raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.54 billion) amid strong investor demand in primary markets, a bright spark for a beleaguered property sector.

  • LG Chem to invest over $3 billion to build U.S. battery cathode plant

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as it ramps up plans to meet rising demand for U.S. electric vehicle components. It's one of the first major EV-related investments announced by a South Korean firm in the United States since a new U.S. law was passed in August that puts automakers and battery suppliers relying heavily on China for sourcing at a cost disadvantage. Mass production is set to start in the second half of 2025 and the plant will create more than 850 jobs, LG Chem said in a statement.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 10 Technology Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Steve Cohen’s top technology stocks. If you want to see more of billionaire Steve Cohen’s top technology stocks, go directly to Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 5 Technology Stocks. Billionaire Steve Cohen is the founder of Point72 Asset Management, a global asset manager that uses discretionary […]

  • House progressive leader Pramila Jayapal calls herself a Biden 'convert,' says he should run for reelection

    "I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term," Jayapal, who heads the House Progressive Caucus, told POLITICO.

  • California Republican who voted to impeach Trump wins reelection

    David Valadao is only the second of the 10 House Republicans who did so to win another term.

  • Disney’s Bob Iger isn’t the first ‘Boomerang CEO’ brought back to save a struggling company. History suggests he won’t have an easy time

    Yet one study suggests companies that bring back old CEOs do worse than firms that hire someone new.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Xi’s Common Prosperity Roars Back With JD.com Executive Pay Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. is slashing salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% to 20% and diverting some of those savings toward a $1.4 billion employee benefits fund, aligning China’s No. 2 online retailer with Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to share the wealth.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With F

  • China's problem of youth game addiction has been solved -top industry body

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China has resolved the problem of game addiction among its youth, a report co-written by the country's top gaming industry association said, in remarks likely to be welcomed by the regulations-battered sector. The comment came from a report by the China Game Industry Group Committee, affiliated with the online game publishing regulator, China Game Industry Research Institute and data provider CNG, CNG said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

  • Despite Boycott by Others, These Celebrities Are Performing at the World Cup in Qatar

    Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook of BTS performed at the opening ceremony, while David Beckham looked on from the stands.