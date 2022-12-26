Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shareholders have endured a 65% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 69% in the last quarter. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 65% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Citi Trends had to report a 1.1% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 65% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 3.61 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Citi Trends shareholders are down 65% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Citi Trends has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

