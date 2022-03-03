Citibanamex to remodel Mexican branches, open at least 50 more in $68 million expansion

A man exits a Citibanamex bank branch in Mexico City
Kylie Madry
·1 min read

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Citibanamex is spending 1.4 billion pesos ($67.8 million) to remodel more than 1,200 branches in Mexico with plans to expand, a top executive said on Thursday.

The bank, one of Mexico's largest, has already begun the expansion, and plans to open 50 branches in the first half of 2022, Daniel Garduno, Citbanamex's corporate director of commercial banking, said in a news conference.

"We are making profound changes," said Garduno, as the bank looks to open slimmed-down, higher-tech branches in light of the sale of Citibanamex's consumer unit, which was announced in January.

Executives said Citibanamex will open five new types of branches, from self-service centers to branches modeled after convenience stores.

"We're looking to offer the best financial experience in the country," Garduno said in a press release, emphasizing improved customer satisfaction in a country where 52% of those surveyed in a 2021 study said banks don't care about their clients.

Executives said the sale of the unit, part of Citigroup Chief Executive Jane Fraser's plan to exit international operations, would not affect client service.

"Our commitment to Mexico is more active than ever," Alberto Gomez, Citibanamex's corporate director of institutional development, told reporters.

A Citibanamex spokesperson told Reuters the bank was analyzing further expansion, depending on the success of the remodel.

($1 = 20.6470 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Cassandra Garrison and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

    Chip company Broadcom Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand from enterprise and cloud clients, and the ramp-up in 5G technology. A recovery in enterprise spending and increased applications of cloud computing has benefited Broadcom, which supplies chips for data-center storage, servers, networking gear and broadband devices. The company, which counts Apple Inc as a major customer, is also poised to gain from the global 5G rollout, which is likely to boost demand for its chips used in handsets, telecom equipment and other devices.

  • A Funding Stress Indicator Surges to Widest Levels Since May 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of banking-sector risk notched its biggest one-day move since the 2020 liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityInterbank lending rates are rising this week relative to the over

  • Coperni RTW Fall 2022

    Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer channeled "Euphoria" with their coed collection inspired by high school.

  • DHL to deploy Boston Dynamics robots in warehouses

    DHL North America Supply Chain Chief Information Officer Sally Miller and Boston Dynamics Senior Vice President Kevin Blankespoor join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the role of robots in warehouses, DHL's $15 million investment into a fleet of 'Stretch' robots, and the outlook for Boston Dynamics.

  • Mining companies may pause growth plans amid Ukraine war, inflation

    Flush with cash after bumper earnings, mining companies straddle a delicate balancing act as they benefit from soaring commodity prices amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis but also potentially face high inflation that could hit short-term demand and slow down growth plans, analysts said. The world's largest listed miners, including BHP Group, Anglo American and Glencore are sitting on huge piles of cash after skyrocketing prices for copper, iron ore, coal, nickel and other resources buoyed profits. High metals prices have so far outpaced inflation, which, partly driven by pandemic-related supply bottlenecks and tightening labour markets, is a thorn in the side of mining giants because it pushes costs up.

  • S&P drags Russia's rating deeper into junk territory

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has thrown its financial markets into turmoil after several countries imposed sanctions and global brands exited the nation in droves. "The downgrade follows the imposition of measures that we believe will likely substantially increase the risk of default," the agency said. New restrictions from the G7 countries and capital controls introduced by the Russian government to protect the rouble could constrain the nation's ability to pay its debt, S&P said.

  • Grab’s Selloff Deepens to Erase $22 Billion Since SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc.’s tailspin has wiped out $22 billion in value since it jumped to the public market in a merger with a blank-check firm in December. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealitySoutheast Asia

  • How FTX is expanding into luxury brand markets and getting more women involved in crypto

    FTX Head of Global Luxury Partnerships Lauren Remington Platt sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss establishing partnerships with luxury brands, integrating digital assets and NFTs into brands, and getting more women involved in the crypto space.

  • David Muir Will Anchor Live ABC News Special From Ukraine-Poland Border

    ABC News anchor David Muir will anchor a live primetime “20/20” special from the border between Ukraine and Poland on Friday night, as the nation’s news networks continue to scramble to cover Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, one of the biggest global stories to take place in recent memory. Muir will report on the refugee emergency […]

  • Biden announces 'severe' new Russian sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions Thursday against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine. (March 3)

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own about $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

  • After Russia invaded Ukraine, Credit Suisse asked investors to destroy documents linked to oligarch yacht loans, report says

    Credit Suisse's letter to investors come as the US, UK, and the EU sanctioned Russian oligarchs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.