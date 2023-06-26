Cities across the world mark Pride with marches

STORY: Draped in rainbow flags, Chileans marched in the streets of Santiago during their annual pride parade.

Besides making diversity visible, participants also demanded an update in the Zamudio law, a bill that provides measures against discrimination.

In Toronto the same day, thousands of people and 250 different marching groups participated in Canada's largest Pride parade.

India's southern Chennai city also celebrated pride month on Sunday as members of the LGBTQ community paraded with rainbow flags.

The 15th edition of the city's pride march saw its participants dance to the beats of drums while also demanding rights from the government including that of same-sex marriage.