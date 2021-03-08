These cities could become the biggest winners and losers as more Americans shift to remote work

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The end — or at least a substantial easing — of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, but the titanic shift toward remote work that it fostered is expected to endure, at least to some extent.

And a trend that allows many Americans to work anywhere is likely to cause a reshuffling of the nation’s 403 metro areas, with some losing residents no longer tethered to local offices and others gaining citizens who can work from home and enjoy a better lifestyle.

Moody’s Analytics has identified metro areas most likely to emerge winners and losers from potentially millions of people movements across the country. It found that Northeast cities are most vulnerable to an exodus of residents while the South and West are most likely to gain, accelerating trends that have been decades in the making.

“People are now free to choose where they live detached from where they work,” says Moody’s economist Dante DeAntonio.

Well, at least some people.

Last year, about 32% of the workforce, largely white-collar employees, was remote, DeAntonio says. A Gartner survey of HR leaders at 130 companies in December found that 90% plan to let employees work remotely at least some of the time even after much of the population is vaccinated.

Some cities will benefit from the shift to remote work.
Some cities will benefit from the shift to remote work.

Offices closing, workers leaving

Many workers, of course, won’t be able to pick up stakes unless they can work remotely all the time. Thirteen percent of executives say they’ll close their offices for good, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey conducted November 24-December 5.

Both surveys, however, tend to poll larger firms. Smaller businesses may be even more willing to let employees telecommute.

To highlight the most vulnerable cities, DeAntonio zeroed in on those with a large share of jobs in industries that allowed many employees to telework during the pandemic, based on monthly surveys conducted by the Census Bureau and Labor Department.

Employees in information, finance and professional and business services were most likely to be working from home. Then he determined which of those metro areas are beset by a relatively high cost of living and low quality of life, according to Moody’s indexes of characteristics such as green space, recreational facilities and “walkability/bikeability.”

To identify cities that stand to gain from the remote work shift, Moody’s simply homed in on those with a relatively low cost of living and high quality of life. Keep in mind there’s no exact science to the rankings. Many people end up moving within regions or to be closer to family, DeAntonio says.

Taking it to the curb: Costco curbside pickup pilot 'going well.' Could the service with Instacart soon come to a club near you?

With those caveats in mind, here’s a look at the five most vulnerable metro areas, in no particular order:

Bridgeport, Connecticut

The area is among the top 1.5% of metros with jobs that can go remote, the top 4% in cost of living and the 72.3 percentile in quality of life. Bridgeport grapples with high crime and poverty rates.

New York-northern NJ-White Plains

Despite its rich cultural amenities, the area is densely populated and congested. It ranks in the top 2.7% of metros with jobs that can be done at home, top 6.2% in cost of living and the 69.3 percentile in quality of life.

Newark, N.J.

The metro area ranks in the top 6.2% in jobs that can be done remotely, top 6.5% in cost of living and the 69.3 percentile in quality of life. Like Bridgeport, the area suffers from high crime and poverty rates.

U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.-northern VA-Md.

This region, which technically combines two metro areas, is in the top 5% in jobs that can go remote, top 7% in cost of living and 58.9 percentile in quality of life. DeAntonio, however, says its abundance of government-related jobs may insulate it from an exodus of workers because the positions may need to be carried out close to federal government agencies.

Dallas, Texas

The region ranks in the top 0.7% in jobs that can be performed remotely, top 10.7% in cost of living and the 53.9 percentile in quality of life.

Tax guide: IRS tax season 2021: 9 costly mistakes to avoid

Here are the five metro areas that could gain from the remote work trend:

Daphne, Alabama

The town, which runs alongside Mobile Bay, is a suburb of Mobile. It’s cost of living is at the moderate 55.2 percentile while its qualify of life is at the 90.4 percentile.

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene wins points because it’s a college town (University of Oregon), ranking it high in walkability and it’s noted for its natural environment and recreational activities such as biking, jogging and kayaking. The area is at the 71.4 percentile in cost of living and 94.7 percentile in cost of living.

Ithaca, New York

Another college town (Cornell University, Ithaca College), Ithaca is on the southern shore of Cayuga Lake. It's at the 46.5 percentile in cost of living and 93.5 percentile in quality of life.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

The vibrant art community in the heart of the Berkshires has lots of green space. It’s at the 53 percentile in affordability and 90.2 percentile in quality of life.

Port St. Lucie, Florida

One of the more affordable areas along Florida’s Treasure Coast, it ranks at the 70.4 percentile in cost of living and 91.4 percentile in quality of life.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jobs near me: Cities that could be winners, losers in work from home

Recommended Stories

  • Biden immigration strategist Susan Rice burning sage which ‘combats negativity’ in her office after 4 years of Stephen Miller

    Ms Rice will help shape the Biden administration’s immigration policies

  • Why Meghan Markle Called the Royal Family "The Firm" in Oprah Interview

    Prince Philip reportedly coined the phrase.

  • Senate passes COVID-19 plan, clearing way for nearly $2 trillion in relief

    The legislation will now move to the House for approval before reaching President Biden’s desk. Biden said stimulus checks will start going to households this month.

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Race, suicide and rift allegations are palace’s ‘worst-case scenario’

    Interview will be broadcast in the UK on Monday

  • Lindsey Graham said he deals with Trump's 'dark side' because he thinks he has a 'magic' other Republicans don't

    Graham told "Axios on HBO" that Trump could make the party bigger, stronger, and more diverse, but that he "also could destroy it."

  • Prince Harry on Prince Charles: 'I feel really let down by my father'

    The Duke of Sussex said he felt "let down" by his father who had at one point "stopped taking my calls". In an emotional discussion with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the Prince of Wales, he said there was "a lot of hurt". He also said his father, and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, were "trapped" in the Royal family. The Duke said his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would have been "angry" at the way the Royal family had treated his wife. Speaking about his relationship with his father, he said: "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson. "At the same time I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. "I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know." The Duchess interjected: "Or what they're told."

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly got married 3 days before their televised wedding

    When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, it was their second time around. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night, Markle revealed that the pair actually were married three days before their wedding, which was televised to millions of people around the globe. The private ceremony was conducted in their backyard by the Archbishop of Canterbury, with no one else present. "This spectacle is for the world," Markle said. "But we want our union for us." She added that on the day of their wedding at Windsor Castle, the couple tried to keep things "fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance ... that this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world." A year after their wedding, Markle and Harry welcomed their son, Archie. The pair announced last month that they are expecting their second child this summer, and shared with Winfrey that it is a girl. More stories from theweek.comRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in ChicagoWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • 'Kate made me cry': Duchess of Sussex claims it was the Duchess of Cambridge who upset her in row over bridesmaids dresses

    Follow the latest in our live blog here The Duchess of Sussex claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry during wedding planning, not the other way round, as had been reported. Megan Markle said in a blockbuster interview that Kate Middleton made her cry during a discussion about the bridesmaid outfit that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, would wear. The incident was first reported in Tatler magazine, which claimed that there had been a “row” over whether the young bridesmaids should wear tights for the Sussexes' wedding in 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should, saying it was protocol, while the Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not want them to. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace denied the claims at the time. “Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen," the Duchess of Sussex said during the bombshell interview broadcast on Sunday night in the US. “What actually happened? The reverse,” she told Ms Winfrey. “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate],” she went on. “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

  • Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their fairytale public wedding

    Follow the latest reaction in our liveblog here The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding, they have revealed. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world". The couple decided to have their own moment and married days before. "Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said the Duchess. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us." The ceremony was "just the two of us in our back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

  • Prince Harry says his family cut him off financially

    Prince Harry tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS that the royal family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020. See more here.

  • Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview bombshells: Live reaction as they accuse Royal family of racism, reveal Duchess had suicidal thoughts and say Kate made Meghan cry

    Royal family discussed Archie's skin colour Meghan: 'I didn't want to be alive anymore' 'Kate made me cry' says Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan expecting baby girl Couple secretly married three days before Royal wedding Camilla Tominey gives her analysis Harry and Meghan will regret this interview The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she contemplated suicide during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and that an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns about how dark” Archie’s skin would be. In other key developments during the two-hour interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah: The Prince of Wales “stopped taking” Harry’s calls after their royal departure The Duchess of Cambridge made the Duchess of Sussex cry before her wedding, she claimed The couple had a private marriage ceremony three days before their wedding officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury The couple wanted Archie to be a prince so he would have security The Queen wasn’t “blindsided” by their departure the Duke insisted The couple are expecting a baby girl during the summer Princess Diana foresaw his departure from the Royal family, Prince Harry claimed The Royal family has an "invisible contract" with the tabloid press, Harry claimed Follow our live blog for a play-by-play of the explosive interview and the global reaction.

  • Cuomo said lawmakers will have to impeach him if they want him out of office after top Democrats call for his resignation

    Six New York state Democrats have already called for Cuomo's impeachment in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

  • Duchess of Sussex reveals she contemplated suicide when pregnant due to 'stress' and 'isolation'

    The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health after joining the Royal family. The Duchess, 39, said in an extraordinarily candid interview that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while pregnant with son Archie. She claimed she told a senior Palace official that she wanted to get treatment for her depression, but was denied because it would “look bad”. "[Going to a hospital] is what I was asking to do, I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey during their two-hour interview. She said she felt so low at one point that she told the Duke of Sussex that she could not be left alone because she was afraid she might harm herself. She describes a particularly distressing time when she was attending a concert with her husband at the Royal Albert Hall.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says member of Royal family worried about colour of Archie's skin

    Follow the latest reaction in our live blog An unnamed member of the Royal family raised "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before his birth, the Duchess of Sussex has claimed. The Duchess, who is African American, said there were "several conversations" with Harry about Archie's skin tone and "what that would mean or look like". "Those were conversations family had with him," she added. The Duchess went on to suggest Archie's race may have informed the decision not to make him a prince. "They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview that aired on Sunday. "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

  • Princess Diana's chief of staff says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal rift echoes the past - and responsibility for reconciliation lies with 'senior palace management'

    Ahead of bombshell Oprah interview, Patrick Jephson told CNN that previous tell-all interviews with the royal family "in all cases" has "backfired."

  • Queen will ramp up engagements to 'show where the focus is' following Sussexes' Oprah interview

    The Queen will increase her official engagements this week as the Royal family responds to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview with a clear message about where the “focus” lies. Her Majesty, 94, is expected to be seen at least once this week as she carries out official duties via Zoom from Windsor Castle. All other senior members of the Royal family will also be highly visible as they conduct a raft of engagements, including marking International Women’s Day. A senior Buckingham Palace aide said: “We will see them getting on with the day job. “There are several engagements in the diary – they’ve been there for a while.” The volley of royal engagements will leave the public in no doubt about “where the focus is,” one source said. No members of the Royal family were expected to stay up into the early hours of this morning to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. But they were each expected to receive a detailed breakfast briefing from aides, highlighting the main allegations and topics of discussion. A palace aide said they would not “rush to respond” to the issues raised by the Sussexes and reserved the right not to comment at all. One source told a newspaper that the couple were “playing with fire”, adding: “It's very high stakes because there's a lot that could come out in the wash that hasn't been told." While they were braced for damaging revelations about racism and the perceived failure to protect and guide the Sussexes, they were also hoping not to be drawn into the fray. Aides said the mood at Buckingham Palace ahead of the interview was calm, as courtiers maintained the view that “this, too, will pass.” One signalled the belief that the Sussexes were unlikely to win the PR battle as they said: “History teaches us that only the interviewer wins from these programmes.” The Palace has repeatedly insisted that the focus should be on children’s return to school and the vaccination programme, rather than the “media circus” surrounding the Sussexes. The family also remains concerned about the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, who has spent almost three weeks in hospital and remains at the King Edward VII hospital in central London, where he is recovering from a heart procedure. The Cambridges are understood to have been focused on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's return to school this week and have relocated from Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they spent lockdown, to Kensington Palace. Prince Louis, who turns three in April, is also expected to start nursery soon. The contrast between the Sussexes’ litany of complaints and the Queen’s own attitude to self-sacrifice was highlighted on Sunday as the monarch released her annual Commonwealth Day message just hours ahead of the Oprah interview. In it, she has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division,” focusing on a message of unity.

  • Meghan Markle says members of the royal family had 'concerns and conversations' about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born

    Meghan Markle didn't reveal which royal family members expressed concerns, saying it would be "very damaging to them."

  • Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle if she knew how to curtsy moments before she met the Queen

    Meghan Markle told Oprah that Prince Harry helped her practice curtsying moments before she met the Queen.