Cities are getting a windfall from Biden's COVID relief bill. Now how are they going to spend it?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Mayors are accustomed to juggling priorities with limited city revenue: Park upgrades or staff pay increases? Street paving or that long-awaited new community center?

The crunch tightened during a global pandemic.

But an infusion of $350 billion in federal COVID-19 rescue funds now headed to local and state governments this week sets up a new – and welcomed – dilemma: how to spend a financial windfall.

Two months after President Joe Biden signed his American Rescue Plan into law, the Treasury Department has made available a historic amount of direct aid to thousands of city and county governments. Local governments are in line to collectively receive more than $110 billion over two years in addition to $125 billion for the reopening of public schools. Another $195.3 billion will go to states.

"For the most part, city budgets are in a survival mode anyway. There's not a lot of money," said Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, which lost around 5% to 10% during the pandemic. "So these funds kind of get us back to where we were, which was not resourced as well as we should be. But it's much better than just surviving."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during the grand opening of the Nulu Marketplace at the 800 block of E. Market and E. Main streets. April 8, 2021
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during the grand opening of the Nulu Marketplace at the 800 block of E. Market and E. Main streets. April 8, 2021

More: States, cities to receive first chunk of $350 billion in aid this week from COVID stimulus passed in March

A year ago, tax revenue collections nosedived in cities as businesses shuttered during state-ordered lockdowns at the start of the pandemic. Many cities cut government workers and programs. The aid is designed to replenish governments with revenue they lost, allowing mayors to hire cops and firefighters or launch capital projects that were halted.

Even though doomsday revenue scenarios initially forecasted didn't materialize, the public sector lost 1.3 million jobs since the start of the pandemic, according to the Treasury Department.

Yet the fiscal situations vary in towns and cities across the country. Some mayors say hardships remain, with unemployment still below last year's mark and revenue struggling to catch up. For others, the emergency has largely passed.

"We just got the largest sales tax check in city history last week," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, whose city saw tax collections drop 5% during the pandemic. Holt was among more than 30 Republican mayors who publicly pushed for the COVID-19 relief funds, despite GOP resistance in Washington. Now, sales tax in Oklahoma City is coming in 38% higher than last spring.

More: 'The need is real': GOP mayors embrace Biden's COVID-19 relief plan even as Republican lawmakers pan it

"I would have told you two months ago, we're going to spend the money to restore our police and fire budgets. But we don't necessarily have that need now. It's just taken too long for it all to happen," he said. "I can't go back now and fill a police position in June of 2020."

Still, he said, Oklahoma City will have a "methodical and thoughtful conversation" on how to make sure the funds have a lasting legacy. "We're going to make good use of it. Maybe now, it's more recovery and less rescue."

Money a year in the works

Most cities haven't finalized how they will spend their funds, and several plan to engage the public before deciding.

The money follows a year-long lobbying effort in Washington by the U.S. Conference of Mayors after the pandemic hit. The federal CARES Act, signed by former President Donald Trump last year, offered relief to only the 38 cities with 500,000 or more people, in addition to states.

CARES funds were also limited to expenses "directly related" to COVID-19, not replacing lost revenue. Democrats pushed for direct aid for state and cities in subsequent relief packages, but the Republican-controlled Senate opposed it.

Cities will receive aid from the American Rescue Plan in two tranches – one this year, the second in 12 months. Payments are expected within days after the Treasury Department approves a city's application. Dollar amounts were determined by population and poverty in each community. Money must be spent by the end of 2024.

More: Do states and cities 'need' Biden's $350 billion in direct COVID-19 relief? It depends where you're asking

In Nashville, which relies heavily on tourists drawn to the honky-tonk bars and downtown nightlife, hotel taxes designated to pay off the city's convention center debt fell by two-thirds during the pandemic. Sales tax collections initially dropped by around 40%. The city avoided cuts thanks largely to a property tax increase.

"It's very well-received," said Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who referred to the aid as "the Biden money" – $260 million that will go to Nashville over two years. Cooper, a Democrat, said it will be no trouble to find uses in a "growing city with lot of challenges."

He's proposed $20 million from the relief package to boost two affordable housing funds as housing prices skyrocket in Nashville, even amid the pandemic. Other priorities include: boosting the city's ongoing public health efforts, repairing emergency vehicle fleets, flood mitigation and funding homelessness, mental health and small business initiatives. Unlike the CARES Act, public school systems are funded separately in the rescue plan.

"The nice thing for us is that we can look at the Biden money and not have to worry first about education. They've got their own path to a large amount of funding," Cooper said.

More: Money for colleges, libraries and clubs: 10 things you might not know are in Biden's COVID-19 relief package

Some mayors seek more spending flexibility

The Treasury Department has provided strict guidelines for the funds. Eligible uses include: public health expenditures such as coronavirus mitigation efforts and medical expenses; addressing negative economic impacts, including a reduction of public sector workers or small businesses hurt by the pandemic; replacing lost tax revenue; tackling poverty; and offering additional pay for essential workers.

Local and state governments are also authorized to use the money to invest in water and sewer or broadband infrastructure. Cities are prohibited from using funds to contribute to pension funds, pad reserves, cover debt service or pay legal settlements.

More than 250 mayors participated in a Zoom call this week hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, led by Fischer, the group's president, to discuss how they can spend the money.

"We asked everybody on the call, 'Have you all gotten back to your pre-COVID number on employees?' And nobody said they did," said Nan Whaley, mayor of Dayton, Ohio, and vice president of the conference of mayors. Dayton saw tax collections drop 8% to 10% during the pandemic.

Whaley, who hopes to use funds to pay for new police and firefighter classes that were put off last year, said the relief money can be "transformational" for cities.

Yet mayors on the call – while pleased to receive the money – also raised concerns about the limitations.

FILE&#x002014;In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley talks in her office in Dayton, Ohio. Whaley announced Monday April 19, 2021, she will try to unseat Ohio&#39;s Republican governor after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled.
FILE—In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley talks in her office in Dayton, Ohio. Whaley announced Monday April 19, 2021, she will try to unseat Ohio's Republican governor after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled.

Cities can use funds on targeted relief for communities in low-income census tracts disproportionately hurt by the pandemic, but primarily through health and housing initiatives. Whaley said mayors would like to be able to use the funds on new community centers, health centers or markets to respond to food deserts in these areas.

"For us, it is really key in these qualified census tracts that we get broader than just housing," Whaley said. "That's not going to cut it for really transformational change for these folks that have really be so economically impacted by COVID. And I think Treasury knows that."

More: Republicans draw 'red line' in negotiations with Joe Biden on infrastructure package

The Treasury Department has opened a 60-day window to take in feedback from mayors and governors on the funds.

Bryan Barnett, Republican mayor of Rochester Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, said he hoped to use a portion of the $6.2 million his city will receive on road improvements. But roads, bridges and other general infrastructure are not among the acceptable uses unless approved through lost revenue replacement. Biden is pushing approval for a $2.3 trillion jobs plan that includes more than $600 billion on transportation infrastructure.

"I don't know if it's because they don't want it to interfere with the president's infrastructure bill that he's asking for now, but for us it would really meet a more significant need," Barnett said. "We're not going to be paying premium back pay. We don't really have broadband issues here."

Rochester Hills, Mich. Mayor Bryan Barnett, center, speaks as Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, look on, during a news conference Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, following an Accelerator for America meeting in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Rochester Hills, Mich. Mayor Bryan Barnett, center, speaks as Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, look on, during a news conference Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, following an Accelerator for America meeting in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

'Ready to hit the ground running'

White House officials said they included the money for states and cities in the rescue plan because of a lesson learned from the Obama era, when they believe inadequate money for local governments in the 2009 stimulus plan slowed the economic recovery from the Great Recession.

"Personally, we're ready to hit the ground running," said Wade Kapszukiewicz, mayor of Toledo, Ohio, which will receive $181 million over two years. Toledo dipped into reserves last year after income tax revenue dropped 8%.

Kapszukiewicz, a Democrat, anticipates filing an ordinance this summer to appropriate $40 million to $50 million of the $90 million Toledo will get the first year. He's identified six broad categories where money could go: budget stabilization, the well-being of city employees, public safety, housing, neighborhoods and economic development.

But because the money is not recurring, he said, Toledo will likely use the money to fund one-time capital costs rather than adding new employees. That means sewer work, new police cars or gunshot-spotting technology, he said, rather than new police officers.

"I'd love to be able to hire 100 more police officers in the city of Toledo," Kapszukiewicz said. "But who would want that job? Who would want to be hired on a temporary grant, essentially when the money for those 100 positions would run out in two and a half years?"

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, left, and Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, center, listen as Miami mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, left, and Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, center, listen as Miami mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Miami, which has a population of around 450,000, narrowly missed the threshold to receive relief direct funds under the CARES Act. It's now set to receive $138 million over two years. Last year, the city projected a $25 million deficit, but only ended up with a $2 million shortfall. Florida had laxer COVID-19 guidelines than much of the country, which enabled more businesses to stay open.

Despite a fiscal situation that wasn't as bad as feared, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the money is needed to help stimulate the economy and help citizens in need.

"We're going to give it to essential workers who have been working hard throughout the pandemic to keep our citizens safe," he said. "We want to shore up our budget to the extent it needs it and then, of course, almost all of it, we're going to give it back to the people.

"Frankly, it's their money."

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cities weigh how to spend billions in 'Biden money' on the way

Recommended Stories

  • Bam Adebayo with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/15/2021

  • Andrew Yang grilled in New York mayoral debate

    Who some see as the Democratic frontrunner in the race to become New York City’s next mayor, Andrew Yang, was grilled during a mayoral debate on his lack of governmental experience. During the virtual debate, Yang attempted to deflect on his record of not voting in local elections by asserting that he contributed to the success of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. When challenged by former NYPD police captain Eric Adams who viewed his comments as “disrespectful” to Black women who contributed, Yang added that he gave credit to activists involved, but said he contributed to the fundraising.

  • Private firefighters fuel tensions in CA wine country

    When last October’s Glass Fire raged through California’s Napa Valley wine country, firefighter Ryan Bellanca battled to keep the blaze from devastating an upscale vineyard. But Bellanca wasn't working for any fire department. The owner of the vineyard had hired his private company, Bella Wildfire & Forestry, to protect the property. Authorities, however - including Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency, and the Napa Sheriff’s office - weren’t so pleased. Bellanca said Cal Fire accused his crew of lighting dangerous backfires – which consume fuel in a wildfire's path – and failing to leave an evacuated area. He denies lighting the backfires, but admits his team failed to advise Cal Fire that it was in the evacuated area, as required by law. [BELLANCA]: "We then had CalFire's management team come in and ask us to go ahead and evacuate….” The incident highlights how a booming business in private firefighting is creating friction with government firefighters as wildfires grow more frequent and dangerous across the western U.S. Brian Rice is the president of California Professional Firefighters, which represents more than 30,000 government firefighters. "These private contractors took it upon themselves to take one of the most dangerous and trained on operations in wildland firefighting on themselves. They didn't communicate it to anybody. They did it by themselves. And they not only endangered the lives of those (government) firefighters on that strike team that were moving from the incident command with their assignment to their assigned place, but all the firefighters in that area." [CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM]: “Let’s be realistic. Fire season has already started....” In April, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state had already seen twice as many fires this year as in this same period of 2020. Meaning, the controversy over private firefighting is likely only going to heat up. State firefighters complain that private contractors can get in the way or even accelerate a fire by focusing solely on a particular property - for a paying customer - rather than entire communities. And unless they are contracted by government agencies, these fire service companies have broad leeway when it comes to staff training and insurance. [RICE]: “And private contractors, acting with independent action, responsible to no one except their insurance company and the bottom line, a dollar, are absolutely not the answer, nor are they the future." Representatives of private fire services companies say they work well with authorities. An executive in the Napa wine industry predicted that demand for private firefighting will increase as some vineyards struggle to get stretched-thin government crews onto their property. Cal Fire did not respond to requests for comment.With homes built ever closer to fire-prone countryside, some 280 wildland fire contracting companies now work across the country, mostly in the western U.S.

  • Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting

    Arizona Republicans say the voter restrictions they're pushing after President Joe Biden's win in the state last year are designed to strengthen the integrity of future elections. The bills, some signed into law this past week by Gov. Doug Ducey, are worrisome for Native Americans who live in remote areas, other communities of color and voters whose first language isn’t English. One codifies the existing practice of giving voters who didn't sign mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day to do so, defying a recently settled lawsuit that would have given voters additional days to provide a signature.

  • Column: Under California law, 'spousal rape' gets special treatment. A new bill could change that

    For antiquated reasons, husbands face fewer legal consequences in California when they rape their wives.

  • Weed Legalization Is Broadening, and One Company Is Getting Ready

    With more states legalizing weed and a potential federal legalization, American cannabis stocks have tripled over the last year as investors took note of its heated sales growth and merger activity,...

  • 17 Controversial Book-to-Film Adaptations That Rankled Their Audiences and Authors

    Adored, or abhorred? These literary adaptations left audiences, critics, and in some cases their source material's authors, puzzled.

  • New Line, HBO Max Land Untitled UFO Script Based On Leslie Kean Book

    EXCLUSIVE: New Line and HBO Max and producer Laura Bickford have teamed up to frame a movie around fact-based modern government investigations into UFO’s. Bryce Kass has penned the script. Based on investigative reporter Leslie Kean’s journey while investigating and covering unexplained aerial phenomena for over many years, the movie will also tell the story […]

  • President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait

    ‘Quick decision-making is not Mr Biden’s style’

  • Delaware State University Cancels $700K in Student Loans for Over 200 Graduates Affected by Pandemic

    The loans will be covered by the college through the funds it received from the federal American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 relief

  • Biden admin discussed using military fuel stockpile, National Guard to respond to Colonial Pipeline hack

    The options presented by the Pentagon could be reconsidered if the crisis lasts well beyond early next week, said people familiar with the conversations.

  • Celtics injury update: Boston to sit seven vs. New York Knicks for season finale

    Rest for the postseason and health are priorities moving forward.

  • Houston's elusive tiger named India found safe, headed for sanctuary

    A tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood was headed to a sanctuary after police released video of the captured animal being bottle fed, petted.

  • RIP to the 90-Day Theatrical Window

    Pour one out for the 90-day theatrical window. The decades-old staple of the film world slipped the surly bonds of Earth during COVID, perhaps the most consequential example of how the pandemic has upended the cinema business. The roughly three-month timeframe the industry calls the theatrical window, the longstanding agreement between Hollywood studios and theater […]

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 15

    SC officials are thinking of incentives to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

  • What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Relationship

    Here's why your moon sign matters when it comes to love and how to decipher moon sign compatibility with a partner.

  • Life detected on Mars might have actually originated in NASA labs, according to an Ivy League scientist

    Microbes that may accidentally have been brought to the Red Planet could potentially wreak havoc, according to scientist Christopher Mason

  • White House talks police reform after release of video of Charleston inmate death

    The White House said Friday it is aware of the death of Jamal Sutherland and said President Joe Biden’s “focus and belief is that police reform is long overdue.”

  • Track all of Biden's executive orders and actions as president

    President Joe Biden has signed dozens of executive orders in his first months in office, highlighting his agenda and reversing Trump-era policies.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

    Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (⏰ 2 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 13th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Dover International Speedway, a 1-mile track located in Dover, Delaware Green flag: 2:11 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FS1, MRN, […]