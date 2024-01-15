Cities to hospitals: What's closed in Northwest Louisiana due to the winter weather?

Businesses and schools across the northwest Louisiana region are closing Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to the arctic air that has hit this region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for portions of south-central Arkansas, north-central and northwest Louisiana and east Texas on Sunday.

This storm brought a heavy mix of precipitation, with a total of half an inch of ice.

NWS said, "a wintry mix of mostly sleet and snow with some freezing rain will continue today before gradually ending this afternoon."

According to the NWS, due to this precipitation hazardous travel conditions have developed and power outages may also occur.

The winter storm warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Jan. 15.

Closures: City, court and hospitals

City of Shreveport

According to the City of Shreveport, due to winter weather, it will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Parish of Caddo

All Caddo Parish administrative offices and departments will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The following Parish services will be impacted:

All Government Plaza offices will be closed

Caddo Parish Courthouse parish offices and District Court will be closed

All Parish trash compactor sites will be closed

All Parish parks and nature sites remain open, but extreme caution is advised

Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will be closed; animal control officers will be on call to respond to emergencies (bites, wildlife); citizens may call (318)-226-6624.

The regular session meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the Parish’s website at www.caddo.org and follow the Parish of Caddo on Facebook.

Bossier Parish Courthouse

Bossier Parish Courthouse is closed due to winter weather conditions, Jan. 15, 2016.

The Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury announced during this closure that the jury has declared a State of Emergency due to the winter weather conditions.

Shreveport City Courthouse

The Shreveport City Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023.

This closure is due to the inclement weather and in consideration of the safety of all citizens. Court filings will continue to be accepted via fax following the law.

Chief Judge Sheva M. Sims with the Shreveport City Court said, “please be safe and try to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

Willis-Knighton Health System

All Willis-Knighton wellness centers and outpatient physical therapy locations are closed.

Willis-Knighton Health System hospitals and Quick Care urgent care centers will remain open, as well as Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.

