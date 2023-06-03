Cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater hiring for jobs paying $60k a year and up. Take a look

Looking for a full-time job with benefits in Thurston County? The city governments of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are all hiring for open positions in various professional positions. Each position has starting pay of at least $60,000 a year, up to over over $100,000 annually in salary. The state’s median income, according to the Economic Services Administration, is around $80,000 a year.

The positions include paid sick leave and time off, as well as health benefits. Applications must be submitted through each city’s online application portal for either Lacey, Olympia or Tumwater.

The following full-time positions are available, and pay a minimum of $60,000 and above in annual salary, which is about $28.85 per hour, or $5,000 per month:

City of Olympia jobs

Environmental Services - Program and Planning Supervisor

Salary: $97,147.23 - $118,064.54 annually

Summary: The supervisor oversees long-term utility and integrated water resources planning, regional coordination, compliance with the municipal stormwater permit and more.

Deadline: Open until filled; first consideration given to applications submitted before 11:59 p.m. June 14

Operations Supervisor (Water Purveyor)

Salary: $102,376.14 - $124,462.42 annually

Summary: This position is responsible for Olympia’s compliance with the regulatory requirements of WAC 246-290, implementing the city’s Water System Plan and overseeing the Water Quality and Cross Connection Control programs.

Deadline: Open until filled; first consideration given to applications submitted before 11:59 p.m. June 15

Program Assistant - Leigh Creighton Justice Center

Salary: $62,067.41 - $75,427.25 annually

Summary: The assistant performs a wide variety of technical and complex legal, clerical secretarial and accounting duties in support of the Court Services Division of the Olympia Municipal Court.

Deadline: June 5

Lateral Police Officer

Salary: $84,863.76 - $105,069.48 annually

Summary: The officer is expected to patrol a designated area of the city, respond to calls for police assistance and prepare written reports in accordance with department procedures.

Deadline: Unspecified

Entry-Level Police Officer

Salary: $84,863.76 - $105,069.48 annually

Summary: The officer is expected to patrol a designated area of the city, respond to calls for police assistance and prepare written reports in accordance with department procedures.

Deadline: Unspecified

City Hall Program Assistant

Salary: $62,348.83 - $75,797.70 annually

Summary: The program assistant is responsible for front-line customer service for city hall’s first- and second-floor public service counters.

Deadline: Open until filled

Crisis Response Specialist

Salary: $63,624.91 - $77,323.58 annually

Summary: The person in this role assists to reduce the number of calls to law enforcement, provide alternative crisis solutions to the community, and build linkages to needed community resources.

Deadline: Unspecified

Chief Prosecutor

Salary: $102,519.87 - $124,652.94 annually

Summary: The prosecutor plans, organizes and directs activities of the Criminal Law Division and is responsible for the effectiveness and efficiency of all prosecution activities, programs and functions.

Deadline: June 9

City of Lacey jobs

Animal Services Field Officer II

Salary: $5,136.70 - $6,575.40 monthly

Summary: The officer is responsible for performing specialized work for Animal Services representing the jurisdictions to resolve various issues related to animals, and when necessary, the enforcement of local and state ordinances and statutes related to the control of animals.

Deadline: Open until filled

City Clerk

Salary: $7,816.10 - $10,005.27 monthly

Summary: The individual in this position provides leadership, management, execution and oversight of staff activities and provides supervision to staff who report within the City Clerk’s Office.

Deadline: June 9

Stormwater Program Civil Engineer

Salary: $8,397.22 - $9,981.64 monthly

Summary: The engineer analyzes, conducts research, creates plans, and designs municipal structures and systems, reviews public and private development plans and reports, and/or leads technical support staff in the work of the assigned section.

Deadline: Open until filled

Veterinarian

Salary: $8,211.79 - $10,511.78 monthly

Summary: The person in this position is responsible for creating and developing a medical program within a municipal animal welfare agency that will improve the lives of shelter pets, including examining, diagnosing and creating treatment plans for sick or injured animals.

Deadline: Open until filled

Water Resources Specialist: Stormwater and Surface Water

Salary: $6,722.25 - $7,993.99 monthly

Summary: The resources specialist manages public information and education efforts, provides project management on assigned activities or issues and responds to citizen inquiries. The resources specialist will also coordinate with other local jurisdictions regarding the City’s Water Resources Management Program encompassing conservation issues, salmon enhancement programs, surface water runoff, groundwater protection and drinking water issues.

Deadline: Open until filled

City of Tumwater jobs

Entry-level Police Officer

Salary: $5,865 - $8,468 monthly

Summary: The officer is expected to patrol a designated area of the city, respond to calls for police assistance and prepare written reports in accordance with department procedures.

Deadline: Open until filled

Lateral Police Officer