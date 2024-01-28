How do cities receive a ‘dark sky’ designation?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Jonestown joined an elite group this past week, the newest member among a limited number of “dark sky” communities.

The global nonprofit International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) designated Jonestown a “Dark Sky Community” in recognition of its efforts to reduce light produce. It’s the ninth Texas city to receive the designation, joining the ranks of other Texas communities like Bee Cave, Blanco, Dripping Springs, Fredericksburg, Horseshoe Bay and Wimberley.

“We got excited,” said Mark Grossman, a member of the Jonestown Night Sky Advocacy Group. “We haven’t had any parties yet or anything, but we got excited.”

Overall, there are only around 200 places, sanctuaries, urban night skies and communities in the world with dark sky certifications, per the IDA.

Grossman said the designation followed four years of work alongside community members and Jonestown city leadership to meet the necessary criteria. So, how exactly does a place become a dark sky community?

The international dark sky place application process is a three-phased, multi-year endeavor, per the international association. The first phase includes applicants notifying the IDA of their intent to pursue an application. From there, communities work with IDA staff to try and meet the application’s requirements before then awaiting review and possible approval of the application.

It took Jonestown approximately four years to receive its designation, Grossman said. That came after citizens and city leadership expressed their desire to help preserve the community’s more rural landscape and protect the night sky.

“A lot of the reasons that folks move out to the hill country in Jonestown, in particular, the population isn’t very dense, and we have really some beautiful night skies,” Grossman said.

Some city changes made to receive the designation included updating city lighting ordinances and requirements for new construction. As part of an ongoing process, the advocacy group helps read sky meters that monitor how dark the city’s sky is, while also doing outreach events with local schools, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts troops and the general public on how to best conserve and avoid excess light pollution.

“It’s flicking off a switch, shielding a light, putting a motion detector on, choosing the right light bulb,” he said. “Very simple, relatively inexpensive, common sense things that people can do.”

He stressed this designation isn’t the culmination of one process but rather the start of an extensive journey to continually protect and build up the city’s reserves against light pollution. In addition to being better for the environment and the animals with habitats in the region, he said it also helps the city save on electricity expenses.

Grossman referred to Jonestown and the Hill Country as the “edge of darkness,” joining its neighboring dark sky communities in the region. Amid a national map illuminated by light in the coastal regions, he said he takes pride in the bubble of darkness Jonestown and nearby areas have worked to maintain.

Not only is it safeguarding Jonestown’s current landscape and natural beauty, but Grossman said it’s also building a legacy of conservation for generations to come. That message is reiterated to him every time his grandchildren visit Grossman’s home and are greeted by a sky blanketed in stars.

“They look up and see the sights, see the stars, and I just see that look on their faces,” he said, adding: “All the beautiful habitat and landscapes that we have out here, the hills and just the wildlife — it’s preserving the way it used to be.”

