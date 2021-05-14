All the free stuff your state is giving away if you get vaccinated

Yelena Dzhanova,Erin Snodgrass
·10 min read
getting vaccinated new jersey
Philadelphia Flyers fan Stephen Zorzi of Pittman, New Jersey gets his COVID-19 vaccine shot administered by Penn Medicine Nurse Practitioner Erin McMenamin before game against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • State and local governments are trying to incentivize vaccinations against the coronavirus.

  • It's an effort to promote vaccinations and push toward reaching herd immunity.

  • From alcohol and event tickets, to a $1 million jackpot, local and state officials have announced unique offerings.

Ohio is running five $1 million lottery draws exclusively for vaccinated adult residents.

AP21099547333021
In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 photo provided by the Ohio Governor's Office, Gov. Mike DeWine, left, gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett, in Jamestown, Ohio. Ohio Governor's Office via AP

Perhaps no vaccine incentive is more desirable than one million dollars.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week the state will run five $1 million lottery draws each week from May 26 to June 23.

Each week, one adult who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or the single Johnson & Johnson shot, will be eligible for the million-dollar jackpot in the state's lottery draw.

The jackpot will be drawn by the Ohio State Lottery and comes from the state's share of coronavirus relief funds.

Younger residents aged 12 to 18, who just this week became eligible for the vaccine, will not be in the drawing for a million dollars, but will have the opportunity to be entered into a draw for a four-year full scholarship to any state college or university, tuition and accommodation included.

New Orleans is offering residents one free pound of crawfish in return for getting vaccinated at a free, city-wide event.

seafood crawfish new orleans
Festival goers eat crawfish during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. Thumping beats flowed over a sea of flowered shirts and sun hats that filled the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend with tens of thousands roaming from stage to stage, as excited about the music as the food. Picture taken on April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The New Orleans City Council organized the event on May 13, which they've advertised with the slogan, "1 shot for 1 pound."

The promotion is a partnership with a local business incubator and attendees will receive both a vaccine — either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — and a free pound of boiled crawfish. The first 30 people in line will also receive a free gift card.

Some Detroit residents are able to receive a $50 prepaid debit card.

transaction debit card
A prepaid debit card. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Anyone who pre-registers and drives another city resident to a vaccination site will get the $50 card as a reward.

"Pushing past our inability to manage and win the argument on social media, we really had to be more inventive about how to get the attention of the greater, grander community," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Conrad L. Mallett.

The initiative is part of the city's Good Neighbor program, designed to incentivize those who donate their "time and effort" to help the vaccine cause, Mallett said.

Alabamans who get tested and/or vaccinated at an event later this month will get to take two laps around the state's legendary Talladega Superspeedway.

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, the No. 3 car of the late NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., driven by Richard Childress, takes a lap before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. NASCAR&#39;s return to racing next shifts to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with a new rules package altered after Ryan Newman&#39;s frightful crash in the season-opening Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, the No. 3 car of the late NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., driven by Richard Childress, takes a lap before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. NASCAR's return to racing next shifts to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with a new rules package altered after Ryan Newman's frightful crash in the season-opening Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Associated Press

On May 15, anybody 16 or older who opts to get tested and/or vaccinated at an Alabama Department of Public Health event will be able to drive their own car or truck around the fastest track in NASCAR at "highway speed."

Members of the state's National Guard will administer the shots as part of a campaign by state officials to ramp up the number of vaccinations.

City leaders in Memphis, Tennessee, are running a sweepstakes for a new car for anyone who gets vaccinated.

AP21130010888256
A long row of unsold 2021 Rogue sports-utility vehicles sits at a Nissan dealership AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Shelby County residents over the age of 18 who have received at least one COVID-19 dose of a vaccine will be eligible to enter a giveaway of a brand-new vehicle of their choice.

Options include a Chevy Camaro, Chevy Colorado, Nissan Rogue, and Nissan Altima. Local officials will confirm people's eligibility with their immunization record card.

Those who have gotten the jab should register for the sweepstakes before May 31 and a winner will be selected around June 1, according to local officials.

New Jersey residents 21 and older who get a vaccine will be gifted a free brewski at participating locations in the state.

clinking beer glasses
Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced earlier this month vaccine recipients aged 21 and older who get their first shot this month can take part in the state's "Shot and a Beer" program.

At participating locations throughout the Garden State, recipients will get a free glass of beer after receiving their jab.

"We need that push," Dr. Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, told ABC News. "You have to find a way to motivate people. This is one way to do it."

Vaccinated residents of Connecticut will be able to get one free drink between May 19 and May 31, according to a state webpage.

Gov. Ned Lamont.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Gov. Ned Lamont's office has partnered with numerous restaurants around Connecticut that are participating in this initiative.

"To take part in the promotion which will run through the end of May, customers simply show that they have received either one or both doses of a COVID vaccine, at which point they can select from a list of pre-set drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) established by each participating restaurant," the webpage says.

Vaccinated New York residents have the opportunity to score double the prizes - baseball tickets and a free subway pass.

yankees 2021
Yankee Stadium. Joey Hadden/IInsider

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month announced a promotion that would exchange a COVID-19 vaccine for free tickets to Mets Games and Yankees Games this spring.

Newly vaccinated people have the opportunity to score tickets to the Mets between May 24 and June 17 and the Yankees from May 7 to June 6.

But, that's not all!

New Yorkers who get vaccinated at one of the Department of Health's pop-up vaccination sites through the weekend of May 15-16 will receive a free 7-day MetroCard or two one-way tickets.

And if New Yorkers don't already have enough of a reason to get vaccinated, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced this week the immunized can score free Shake Shack fries as well.

Shake Shack meal fries
Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The popular fast-food chain has teamed up with the New York City mayor's office to ramp up vaccinations.

Until June 12, the inoculated who show their vaccination card can nab a free order of crinkle cut fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich at several New York City Shake Shack locations.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced any resident between the ages 16 and 35 will receive a $100 savings bond in exchange for getting vaccinated.

WV Gov Jim Justice
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Chris Jackson/Associated Press

People within this age group are not taking the vaccine as fast as the state hoped they would. "If we really want to move the needle, we've got to get our younger people vaccinated," Justice said during a press briefing.

To fund the initiative, the state allocated money from the CARES Act, a measure passed by Congress last year to stave off the financial devastation brought on by the coronavirus, to fund the savings bond initiative.

Randolph County, Illinois is offering free shooting target practice to those who get immunized at a mobile vaccine site located at the Worldwide Shooting and Recreation Complex.

AP21113495232776
A shooter fires a handgun. AP Photo/Wilson Ring

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this month that the state's popular shooting range will be the site of a mobile vaccination site on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.

The state's National Guard will be operation the site and anyone 18 and older who gets jabbed at the range will also receive 100 free targets of trap, skeet, or sporting clays for use at the recreation complex, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

Harris County in Texas has set aside $250,000 to divvy up as incentives for vaccinated individuals.

Texas Vaccine
Nurse Roy Christian receives the Covid-19 vaccine at John Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Health) in Galveston, Texas on December 15, 2020. Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

The money will go toward events, gift cards, and other incentives that will be offered to all residents who've been vaccinated, according to the Houston Chronicle.

It's a way to encourage Harris County residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in a step toward achieving herd immunity.

"We desperately need these people to get vaccinated, particularly the young people," County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "I asked you to be as creative as we possibly can because I don't want to sit here a month from now and see the numbers worsen, or see this pandemic extended, and say, 'If we had just done X, would we have avoided this situation?'"

Long Beach, California, officials are offering two free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacifid to anyone who gets their first vaccines.

AP21075800678340
Visitors watch as scuba divers feed fish at the Aquarium of the Pacific on its first day of reopening to public in Long Beach, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Long Beach residents who get inoculated through Saturday will receive two tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Tickets to the popular destination usually cost $36.95.

"While we have made tremendous strides in vaccinating 60% of eligible Long Beach residents and 96% of our seniors, we know that vaccine hesitancy for some is real,'' Mayor Robert Garcia told local media. "We are going to do everything we can to encourage folks to get vaccinated, and that includes incentives.''

Chicago is experimenting with a Vax Pass that will offer vaccinated individuals a chance to attend concerts and events.

Chicago&#39;s Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a University of Chicago initiative event for the science in Chicago, Illinois, on July 23, 2020.
Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a University of Chicago initiative event for the science in Chicago, Illinois, on July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the initiative comes as the city is "looking at ways in which we can incentivize folks to get the vaccine."

"We're going to be looking at ways in which we can incentivize people to get vaccinated, and do that by looking at preferred seating, preferred admission. So that's still very much a work in progress, and we'll have more to say on that in the coming days," she added.

