These Are the Cities Where Women Make the Most Money

Women in America have come a long way in the past century. This time 100 years ago, the Equal Rights Amendment had yet to be drafted and we were not even two years into women's rights to vote. To think that a woman could have her own bank account seemed like a pipe dream. And the idea that she could have the same career opportunities as a man? Unthinkable.

Though we've made tremendous progress in granting equality to women, we still fall short when it comes to salary and employment. In 2020, women earned 84% of what men earned, according to Pew Research Center; and, throughout the ongoing pandemic, millions of women have been essentially forced to leave their careers in order to provide care at home.

Furthermore, the majority of the workforce is still male, even though women are now more likely to pursue college degrees.

Some cities are doing better than others, though. GOBankingRates has compiled a list of those where women stand to make the most money. The ranking is based on median income and percent of women making $100,000 or more.

Here are the cities where women make the most money.

20. McKinney, Texas

Median salary: $39,682

Women making $100K: 14.2%

Located in Collin County, McKinney is the 15th largest city in Texas, with a population of roughly 220,000. The average household income in McKinney is $113,806 and, according to Indeed.com, some of the city's highest-paying job openings are for financial analysts, marketing consultants and real estate agents.

19. New York

Median salary: $37,198

Women making $100K: 17.7%

A city so great they named it twice, NYC is surprisingly not that outstanding when it comes to how it pays women. The Big Apple has been heavily criticized for its startling gender pay gap, which is no joke when considering how astronomically expensive it is to live there. In terms of jobs, there's no shortage of variety; but, among the best-paying gigs in the city that never sleeps are medical professions such as anesthesiologist and orthodontist.

18. Santa Clarita, California

Median salary: $37,072

Women making $100K: 18.2%

It's not just a Netflix comedy about cannibalism. Santa Clarita is a real city in Southern California, with a population of around 213,000. In this suburban offshoot of Los Angeles, some of the top-paying jobs are in recruiting and banking.

17. Boston

Median salary: $37,281

Women making $100K: 18.8%

Nestled among some of the oldest cities in the U.S, Boston is globally lauded for its elite universities, the majority of which are attended by women. Beantown may be filled with brainiac ladies, but just 18.8% of them are pulling in over $100,000. Top-earning positions are largely in tech and business development.

16. Plano, Texas

Median salary: $39,869

Women making $100K: 16.6%

Over in the Lone Star State, Plano was once a humdrum farming community. Over the years, it has grown into a bustling city. Job searchers may find well-paying gigs here if they're looking for senior positions in events planning and sports marketing. These jobs pay over $100,000; but, based on the fact that just 16.6% of women make that much in Plano, one might assume that men take up much more of these lucrative gigs than women.

15. Huntingon Beach, California

Median salary: $38,755

Women making $100K: 22.0%

In a city where the average home cost is $1.1 million, it's a bit startling that the median salary for women in Huntington Beach is just $38,755. Known as a pretty bougie area among Southern Californians, some top-earning gigs are in the fields of wealth management and business analytics.

14. Jersey City, New Jersey

Median salary: $39,143

Women making $100K: 22.4%

With a population of over 255,000, Jersey City is the second-largest city in the Garden State. Known for its historic immigration site, Ellis Island, this city isn't only great for those wanting to get a peek of the Statue of Liberty up close, it's also a top destination for employees who want an easy commute to NYC. Jersey City also boasts its own share of lucrative jobs in areas like security and talent acquisition.

13. Oakland, California

Median salary: $40,148

Women making $100K: 22.4%

The largest city in the East Bay, Oakland is one busy city. Quite a few major companies are headquartered here, including Kaiser Permanente, Southwest Airlines and UPS. Women on the hunt for a new job might want to check out senior positions within these companies.

12. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median salary: $43,540

Women making $100K: 21.8%

Lauded as "the world's finest golf destination," Scottsdale sports tons of sprawling green hills and warm, sunny days. But this isn't only a city for retirees; tech mavens and manufacturing experts may want to check out this city for high-paying opportunities. Healthcare is also a lucrative field here.

1. Arlington, Virginia

Median salary: $64,147

Women making $100K: 36.3%

Home to the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery, this is a city that is deeply steeped in American history. It's also the most modern and progressive based on this analysis, claiming the spot as the most high-paying city for women. It's no surprise that droves of lucrative women advocacy jobs are available here.

