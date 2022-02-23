Citigroup asks U.S. employees to return to office from March 21 - memo

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc has asked vaccinated employees in all U.S. locations to start returning to the office from the week of March 21, according to an internal memo on Wednesday that was seen by Reuters.

Staff will be working from the office for at least two days a week, the memo said.

"Although COVID-19 may never fully go away, we are seeing promising developments," Citi's head of human resources Sara Wechter said in the memo.

The move builds on Citi's previous U.S. return to office efforts, which started last September. The bank's staff last year returned to the office at its New York City headquarters and other offices in the tri-state area, among others.

The decision also highlights a growing inclination among employers and politicians to treat the virus as part of everyday life. Earlier this month, officials in several states including New York, New Jersey and California eased mask mandates.

Wall Street banks and investment firms have been more proactive than other sectors in requiring that employees return to offices.

Citigroup said in January unvaccinated staff would be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they were granted an exemption. As of January-end, about 99% of the bank's U.S. employees had complied with the vaccine mandate.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cape Canaveral Special Interest bus tours return to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

    Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex guests can participate in premium Cape Canaveral bus tours to restricted and historical locations.

  • 80% of Russia's forces around Ukraine in attack positions, U.S. official says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has put 80% of the troops he has assembled in a position to launch a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday. "He is as ready as he can be," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The remarks added to a sense of imminence of a possible Russian military onslaught, challenging any notion that Washington expected Putin to stop after recognizing the independence of two Moscow-backed rebel regions this week.

  • Senators press Garland to quickly confront misconduct at federal prisons

    Leaders of both parties on the Senate Judiciary Committee are asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reform the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) as they launch their own probe into misconduct allegations at a number of facilities.The joint letter from Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) points to reporting from The Associated Press documenting widespread allegations of abuse as well as whistleblower...

  • Molson Coors sales grow 14% in fourth quarter

    Molson Coors Beverage Co. reported a 14.2% increase in net sales in the fourth quarter, despite some of the lingering challenges of Covid-19, including an inflationary economy and returning restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant surge.

  • Shoppers swear this 2-minute facial makes them look 10 years younger — and it's over 40 percent off!

    Kate Somerville exfoliant rarely gets marked down, so grab it ASAP.

  • Louisiana deputies charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed man

    Two Louisiana deputies have been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting death of an unarmed man. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto III said in a news conference on Monday that deputies Isaac Hughes and Johnathan Louis were arrested and fired from their positions for their involvement in the death of Daniel Vallee. Authorities said five officers responded to a call about a noise complaint from a local resident who lived next...

  • Canadian dollar steadies as U.S. announces Russia sanctions

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors weighed the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine tensions, and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, gave back some of its earlier gains. The loonie was nearly unchanged at 1.2750 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.43 U.S. cents, after trading between 1.2719 and 1.2782. "The Canadian dollar has largely been at the mercy of oil markets today," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

  • Coastal workers migrating to Ohio, other "Heartland" states

    When it comes to population trends, the coasts' loss is the Midwest's gain.That's the conclusion of a new report by the Bentonville, Arkansas-based think tank Heartland Forward, writes Worth Sparkman of Axios Northwest Arkansas. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they found: Workers gradually migrated away from the coasts between 2010 and 2019 in favor of settling in the 20 states that make up the "Heartland Region."That inclu

  • Boeing wins helicopter contract for Thailand

    Boeing has been awarded a contract for AH-6 light-attack helicopters to Thailand, the Pentagon announced.

  • U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 2% in January - ELFA

    Companies signed up for $8.3 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $8.1 billion a year earlier. "Despite persistent supply chain disruptions in several collateral categories and nagging inflation, the equipment finance industry picks up in January where it left off last year," said Ralph Petta, ELFA's chief executive officer, in a statement. ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 78.4%, marginally down from 78.6% in December.

  • Russia moving toward ‘expanding the war’ in Ukraine: Atlantic Council Senior Council fellow

    Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Ariel Cohen sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the scope of Russian President Putin's expansion into Ukraine, diplomatic sanctions from NATO allies, the history of Russian territories, and European energy concerns.

  • Ex-Louisville cop Brett Hankison's trial in Breonna Taylor shooting begins with key question

    Ex-Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison's lawyer says he was defending cops when he fired shots that entered the apartment by Breonna Taylor's

  • Exclusive-Punishing Putin: How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -If Russia further invades Ukraine, the Biden administration could deprive it of a vast swath of low- and high-tech U.S. and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require U.S. licenses before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licenses, the people said. The measures, whose details have not previously been reported, are part of a suite of export control penalties that the United States has prepared to damage Russia's economy, targeting everything from lasers to telecoms equipment and maritime items.

  • Key Senators Warn Biden Administration Not To Restore Devastating Trump-Era Yemen Policy

    In a letter obtained by HuffPost, top Democrats say a terror designation for the Houthi militia in Yemen would have devastating consequences and few benefits.

  • Aircraft makes emergency landing outside Dulles Airport

    An airplane traveling to Dulles International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday in Loudoun County.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Appears Copper-Bottomed

    Let's look at the charts of this metal to see why FCX should be a good conductor of funds for investors over time.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. Became a Dad Just Days After Winning the Super Bowl

    Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Odell Beckham Jr. has had quite the emotional few weeks. Just days after winning his first Super Bowl on Feb.

  • DOJ ending Trump-era 'China Initiative'; national security program fueled Asian 'intolerance, bias'

    The effort aimed at countering the economic espionage threat brought anti-Asian bias and discouraged U.S. efforts to attract top scientists, DOJ said.

  • Letters: Speech free only when Republicans doing talking. Shelter Board failing homeless.

    Letters to the Editor

  • Revealed: Prince Harry’s Mystery Libel Suit Accuses the ‘Mail’ of Defaming Him Over Secrecy Claim

    PoolPrince Harry has filed yet another lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mail, but his representatives are refusing to say what it is about.A spokesperson for Prince Harry told The Daily Beast that Harry had indeed filed a complaint against the company, but declined to give further details about the exact nature of the action. Associated Newspapers declined to comment. However, The Daily Beast was told by a source in the newspaper industry that it’s believed the suit is a libel claim a