Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $49.26, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 20.09% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 9.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 14, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 25.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.95 billion, up 4.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.65 per share and revenue of $73.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.77% and +3.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% lower. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.7.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



