Citigroup Could Recoup Losses After Earnings Beat

Citigroup (NYSE:C) saw its stock surge by more than 3% in Friday's pre-market trading after strolling past its second-quarter earnings target. Citigroup's earnings beat comes as a surprise as many feared a poor report due to lackluster equity markets and a fading debt market.

Nonetheless, Citigroup's results were impressive as it reported earnings of $2.19 per share, topping Wall Street's estimate of $1.69. In addition, Citigroup's payments to employees receded by 6% quarter-over-quarter, signalling that its wage demand issues are being resolved.





According to the company's CEO, Jane Fraser, the company raked in profits from its trade and services segment, overshadowing some of the systemic worries in the consumer banking space. Fraser noted, "Treasury and Trade Solutions fired on all cylinders as clients took advantage of our global network, leading to the best quarter this business has had in a decade." She also added that "trading volatility continued to create strong corporate client activity for us, driving revenue growth of 25% in Markets."

Citigroup experienced pockets of hypergrowth during the quarter, suggesting that the bank's pivot into a more services-orientated business model is starting to pay dividends. For instance, in Citigroup's second quarter, its institutional client revenue rose by 20% year-over-year and its legacy finance revenues shot up by 15% during the same period.

Citigroup might seem like a promising investment given its earnings results. However, a few more details need to be evaluated first.

Stress test

A bank's stress test is a critical analysis to look at as it tells you as an investor how well the bank monetizes its risk. Citigroup's latest stress test results are firm, and suggest that its three-year forecasted results will stay above the required regulatory minimums. Nevertheless, the stress test indicates that Citigroup's assets will be monetized less efficiently in the coming years, a risk investors should take note of.

Source: Citigroup

Valuation

The primary valuation metric to highlight in Citigroup's instance is its price-book ratio. Banking stocks trade around their fair book value since their businesses profit by trading market-priced assets. As such, banking stocks should ideally trade below a price-book value of 1.00 to be considered a value stock, a criteria which Citigroup meets.

Although the bank's price-book ratio is attractive, investors should take note that the market overestimated the bank's earnings per share growth, which is a noteworthy investment risk.

Concluding thoughts

Even though Citigroup stock has a few glitches to consider, I believe the overwhelming amount of evidence implies that it's an undervalued asset that could outperform in the coming years after its recent earnings beat.

