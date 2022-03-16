Citigroup to cover travel expenses for abortions as U.S. states curb access

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first major U.S. bank to make that commitment.

The new policy is "in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S.," the bank said late on Tuesday in a public filing ahead of its annual shareholders meeting in April.

The filing said the travel benefits are "to facilitate access to adequate resources" and did not specifically mention abortion. Citi will cover transportation and lodging for employees who need to leave states such as Texas for abortions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Citi has taken stances on controversial issues before, including in 2018 when it enacted restrictions on its clients who sell firearms following several U.S. mass shootings.

Several states with Republican-led legislatures are passing new abortion limits in anticipation that the U.S. Supreme Court will likely undercut constitutional abortion protections this year.

In Texas, the public can sue anyone who helps women get abortions after six weeks. The number of abortions in Texas dropped by some 60% within the first month after the law took effect on Sept. 1, according to state health department data.

Idaho's senate has passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

The new Citigroup policy was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

The filing describes employee pay and benefits, as well as environmental, social and governance policies.

While Citigroup does not have consumer bank branches in Texas, it has institutional businesses there and has long employed thousands of Texans in large offices handling data.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • One year after Atlanta spa shootings, rallies against anti-Asian hate

    ATLANTA (Reuters) -Americans protesting anti-Asian violence will gather in at least a dozen U.S. cities on Wednesday to mark one year since a mass shooting of women of Asian heritage in Atlanta-area spas awoke the nation to the spike in hate incidents against the community. A coalition of advocacy groups has planned events for cities including Houston, Atlanta, and San Francisco to raise awareness over the growing risk of violence, accentuated in recent days by the brutal beating of a woman of Asian descent in New York. On March 16, 2021, police say Robert Aaron Long killed eight people at three spas in and around Atlanta, including six women of Asian heritage.

  • Ex-trustee Teising may remain free while her case is appealed

    Wabash Township ex-trustee Jennifer Teising does not have to report to jail Thursday.

  • Newberry man, 44, charged with DUI manslaughter in death of pedestrian

    The truck driver from Newberry was charges of DUI manslaughter and felony DUI third conviction in 10 years.

  • How to cushion the financial hit from sky-high gas prices

    Fueled largely by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas prices worldwide have skyrocketed. The average owner of a full-size SUV is spending about $110 more each month on fuel than at this time last year, Kelley Blue Book says.

  • Suspect in Indiana murder arrested in Texas after body found on I-65 in White County

    Indiana State Police arrested Miguel Ibarguren in Arlington, Texas, on allegations he killed and dumped Aristide Garcia's body along Interstate 65.

  • Elizabeth Holmes' ex-lover, business partner faces own trial

    Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani, the jilted lover and business partner of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, finally has his chance to defend himself against charges that he was Holmes' accomplice in a Silicon Valley scam involving a ballyhooed blood-testing technology that flopped. Opening statements in Balwani's trial are scheduled Wednesday in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found Holmes guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy in January. Holmes, 38, is free on $500,000 bail while awaiting her sentencing in September.

  • UN human rights council asked to act against Myanmar army

    The main opposition organization in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to act strongly to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation, saying that the international community should put sanctions and other pressures on the country's generals. The council, at its meeting in Geneva, received a similar appeal from Thomas Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar. A report submitted a day earlier by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said evidence suggests Myanmar’s military rulers bear responsibility for abuses constituting crimes against humanity and war crimes.

  • Florida manatee feeding program to wind down as temps warm

    The experimental program that has fed tons of lettuce to starving manatees in Florida will begin to wind down as the weather warms, wildlife officials said Wednesday. The feeding program at a power plant on Florida's east coast so far has provided the slow-moving marine mammals with more than 128,000 pounds (58,000 kilograms) of food financed almost entirely by donations from across the U.S. and beyond. The federal-state effort is aimed at preventing, as much as possible, another die-off of manatees like Florida saw in 2021.

  • China’s Goal With Putin Is to Resist U.S. Without Economic Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine is showing its limits as the domestic costs for President Xi Jinping start to outweigh the benefits of confronting the U.S. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline fo

  • White Woman Caught Stealing BLM Yard Sign In North Carolina, Then Waves to Camera: ‘It Was Really Unnerving’:

    A white North Carolina woman is the subject of a criminal investigation after stealing a “Black Lives Matter” sign out of another person’s front yard. […]

  • Maxwell says juror sought '15 minutes of fame'; prosecutors call trial fair

    A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial who did not reveal before trial that he was sexually abused as a child was seeking "15 minutes of fame," the British socialite's lawyers argued on Monday, but prosecutors said she got a fair trial. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. In a hearing last week in Manhattan federal court, the juror - identified as Juror No. 50 - said he falsely answered "no" when asked before trial if he had ever been the victim of sexual abuse or other crimes.

  • Senate unexpectedly approves legislation to make daylight-saving time permanent

    The Sunshine Protection Act, if passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law, would end the ritual of changing clocks twice a year.

  • Retiring U.S. archivist to White House: "You better not hire another white male"

    U.S. National Archivist David Ferriero, who is retiring in April, said on Monday that he urged the White House not to appoint a white man to succeed him.What he's saying: "That's advice I've given to the White House already: that you better not hire another white male ... We've had ten white males," Ferriero said during an annual Sunshine Week event when the moderator pointed out that there has never been a female national archivist.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces end of FSA exams

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces end of FSA exams

  • Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov responded to Elon Musk's challenge to fight Putin, saying Musk would get destroyed

    Musk issued the surreal challenge several weeks into the Ukraine invasion, prompting a response from one of Putin's most bloodthirsty allies.

  • 'Brighten the coldest months': Whitehouse-sponsored bill would make DST permanent

    Co-sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse cites health, safety and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent.

  • GOP senator says 'Europeans are a little more willing to submit to rules and laws that are malarkey' than Americans are when it comes to masking

    Sen. Roger Wicker, who's had COVID-19 twice, spoke on Tuesday in support of a resolution that would repeal mask mandates on airplanes.

  • No more changing clocks? Senate OKs bill to make daylight saving time permanent

    The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law.

  • Arizona Governor Doug Ducey speaks out on Allister Adel controversy

    When asked whether beleaguered Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel should step down amid mounting controversy within her department, Gov. Ducey said leaders 'should take accountability for their actions.'

  • Governor eliminates Florida Standardized Assessment exams

    From St. Petersburg, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that abolishes the Florida Standards Assessment exams, which has been one of his priorities this legislative session.