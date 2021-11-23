Citigroup to create 100 roles in digital asset push

FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Citigroup is looking to create 100 roles focused on digital assets including blockchain and digital currencies at its institutional division, the U.S. bank said on Tuesday.

The intitiative is the latest by traditional banks looking to find ways to tap the growing cryptocurrency sector, which has been gaining mainstream appeal as well as regulatory scrutiny.

Puneet Singhvi, Citi's head of blockchain and digital assets at its global markets operation, will lead the new team, Citi said in a memo to staff. The note was sent to the media.

The new team will comprise a mix of internal and external hires and be housed in Singapore, New York, London and Tel Aviv, a Citi spokesperson said in an emailed response, adding that the hiring is expected to finish by the end of 2022.

"Prior to offering any products and services, we are studying these markets, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape and associated risks, in order to meet our own regulatory frameworks and supervisory expectations," the spokesperson said.

This year Bank of America started cryptocurrency research coverage, Goldman Sachs launched a crypto-trading team and JPMorgan Chase & Co allowed wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, even though Jamie Dimon, its head, has been a vocal critic of the sector.

In Asia, DBS Group is expanding its cryptocurrency trading platform.

Citi's new team will be involved in product development and project management while outlining strategy to pursue digital asset opportunities including new products, new clients and new investments.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anshuman Daga and David Goodman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • 3 things I learned in the last speculative bubble that explain why I'm not going hog wild in this one…

    I had a front-row seat for the dot-com bubble, and learned a few crucial lessons that I'm applying to the current market cycle.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

    Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. For instance, PayPal Holdings debuted the ability to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrency on its mobile apps last year, choosing to support only four assets: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Bitcoin Cash.

  • How to Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income

    The Supplemental Security Income program provides a monthly benefit to adults and children with a disability or blindness and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to...

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    You may know the company is the maker of graphics cards aimed at video gamers and computer visualization professionals like animators or architects. Sales to the gaming market grew a solid 42% year over year. Nvidia's got a much bigger and less fickle growth opportunity ahead of it, though, in the form of data centers.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Practically Money Machines

    If you can't count on sure and steady dividends from the stocks you buy, you need to look for better alternatives. The best way to ensure that you get consistency with dividend payouts is to pick stocks of companies with business models built for the long run. Here are three such dividend stocks that are practically money machines.

  • Lithium Miner Stock Jumps Double Digits. What Gives?

    Lithium is a key ingredient in the lithium ion batteries that power electric vehicles so a major EV announcement can move lithium stocks. The first round of the Chilean presidential election ended with a conservative candidate leading. The Chilean IPSA Index was up 7.7% on Monday. Chilean politics qualify as a surprise.

  • Warren Buffett Absolutely Nailed This Stock Pick During the Pandemic

    Many investors gave Buffett a lot of grief for his moves during the pandemic, but the Oracle of Omaha was on target here.

  • 4 Top Dividend Stocks I'd Buy If I Were About to Retire

    Brookfield Renewable's dividend yield of more than 3% is also quite attractive. My Motley Fool colleague Jason Hall recently went with Brookfield Renewable as the strongest renewable energy stock you can own.

  • Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

    Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Merck Closes Biggest Biotech Deal of the Year

    The purchase of Acceleron Pharma gives Merck one more arrow in its quiver as it prepares for the patent on its blockbuster cancer therapeutic Keytruda to expire.

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 8.8% Today

    Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) fell as much as 8.8% in trading on Monday as the market continued to sell off growth stocks. The biggest news of the day is that growth stocks are selling off broadly. President Biden officially announced that he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • 2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

    When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can count on a regular volume of sales for their established medicines, they tend to have a bottom line that is stable enough to pay out dividends for years and years. Today, I'll be looking at two such pharma businesses that are both undervalued and that don't skimp on the dividend.

  • Reclusive Billionaire Jaime Gilinski Makes Biggest Bid of His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Over a span of four decades, Jaime Gilinski has quietly amassed a fortune exceeding $4 billion by expanding his family’s group of companies and pushing into new areas like banking, finance and real estate.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up J

  • Can You Get Your Premiums Back if You Don't Die During Your Life Insurance Term?

    Term life insurance is an affordable form of insurance protection. Many people who buy life insurance purchase term coverage, which provides protection for a set period of time. For example, a policyholder might have a 20-year term of coverage.

  • MoonPay scores $3.4 billion valuation as the PayPal for crypto reportedly plans hiring spree

    The Miami-based company plans to add 200 jobs in its headquarters and around the globe, Bloomberg reported.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Roblox Stock

    Following Roblox’ (RBLX) excellent Q3 showing, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak said his RBLX model was under review. Well, that assessment period is now over, and Nowak’s deep dive has merited a new price target. The figure rises from $88 to $150, suggesting shares have room for another 25% uptick from current levels. Unsurprisingly, Nowak’s rating remains an Overweight (i.e. Buy). (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here) So, what’s behind the positive outlook, then? “RBLX's 3Q results and

  • Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter. The ET7 will initially be delivered at a rate of a few hundred units per month, with capacity ramping up over a two to three-month period. The ET7 will be the fourth Nio veh

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Leon Cooperman is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman Is Buying These 5 Stocks. Leon Cooperman oversees Omega Advisors, a New York-based hedge fund with a portfolio value of more than $1.8 billion […]

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    Low cost index funds that track key markets can provide an incredible foundation to build wealth over time.