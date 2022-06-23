Citigroup creates new Asia leadership structure - memo

FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California
Scott Murdoch
·1 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has created a new regional leadership structure for its Asian business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Tim Monger has been appointed as the head of the bank's North and East Asian business 'cluster', while Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, the memo said.

Both will report to Citi's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Babej.

A Citigroup spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Monger is currently Citi's chief financial officer for Asia Pacific and joined the bank in 2017.

Gupte has been with the bank for more than three decades and has led the ASEAN business as the Singapore country officer since 2016.

"This new structure will strengthen our focus on critical growth corridors and drive operational synergies across our markets," Babej said.

Citigroup plans to hire around 3,000 new staff for its Asia institutional business in the next few years, sharpening its focus in a fast-growing region where it has exited consumer banking in most markets, Babej told Reuters earlier in June..

The bank has previously said it would hire 2,300 wealth staff by 2025 in the region.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • LBank Exchange Will List ETHICA on June 23, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ETHICA on June 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETHICA/USDC trading pair will be officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128692_57241447240089d6_001full.jpgWith a vision to bring people together to alleviate global social and environm

  • First Look at Neloverse: 'The Metaverse's First Multiverse', Kicks Off Debut in the Web 3.0 World

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Neloverse makes an exciting debut in the Web 3.0 World as it releases its long awaited game trailer as well as its whitepaper hosted on Neloverse's gitbook. Created and hosted on NELO Smart Chain, Neloverse is situated in the intersection of open-world, play to earn (P2E), metaverse and gaming ecosystem.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8741/128691_PR-and-article-4b.jpgN

  • The Mag Park Teams Up with SHOPX for First Token-Gated Product Launch Using NFT Technology

    SHOPX's ReserveX Shopify App Gives Retailers The Ability To Go Beyond Digital Goods And Apply Revolutionary Technology To Real-World Products Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Today, Magnolia Park, a footwear and apparel retail store with its inline apparel brand, announced its first product drop using the SHOPX ReserveX Shopify App.SHOPXTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/128602_shopx.jpgSHOPX, a Web3 company that

  • Indonesia to Start Building $34 Billion New Capital in August

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will start construction of government buildings at its new capital in August, as President Joko Widodo pushes ahead with his $34 billion ambition to build the city from scratch.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challeng

  • India tax authorities to discuss 28% GST on crypto trading next week

    Indian tax authorities will meet for two days starting June 28 to discuss a goods and services tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unidentified sources. See related article: India’s tax bogeyman is scaring off young crypto investors Fast facts A panel comprising federal and state finance ministers will meet […]

  • Shenzhen financial regulators vow to prevent ‘further’ crypto risks

    Three financial regulators in Shenzhen said they would “prevent further risks” in crypto trading, while warning that cryptocurrencies and related businesses are illegal in the mainland. See related article: Law can’t cover crypto losses, China court reiterates Fast facts Overseas staff of Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges, and individuals and organizations that promote, intermediate and provide technical […]

  • U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories

    Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a four-month low in June as China's COVID-19 curbs disrupted supply chains, while many other economies in Asia were also facing headwinds amid growing risks to the outlook from a potential U.S. recession. Australia's manufacturing activity held steady this month, data showed on Thursday which, together with Japan's figures, come ahead of a string of European and U.S. purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys due out later in the day. The readings will be closely scrutinised as financial markets fret over sharp interest rises by the Federal Reserve, and further aggressive tightening planned over coming months, which have substantially raised the risk of a U.S. recession.

  • Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims

    Samsung Australia admitted to misleading buyers of some of its 'Galaxy' phones about the water-resistance level, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. The regulator had first sued the company in July 2019.

  • Govt panel member says BOJ's yield cap causing 'negative spiral' of yen falls

    The Bank of Japan's resolve to keep borrowing costs ultra-low is causing a "negative spiral" of yen weakness that highlights the need to tweak its yield cap policy, said Yuri Okina, a member of a key government panel, adding to criticism of the BOJ's policy. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has vowed to defend the bank's 0.25% cap for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield, to support the economy with very low interest rates. The policy divergence between the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is hiking rates aggressively, pushed the yen to a 24-year low of 136.71 per dollar on Wednesday.

  • JPMorgan China Fund Ramps Up Bets on Tech as Bullish Calls Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management is doubling down on China tech stocks after enduring a tumultuous selloff, betting that an easing of regulatory crackdowns and attractive valuations will pay off well. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very C

  • Tether to offer new sterling-pegged stablecoin, GBPT

    Tether said it will launch a new stablecoin pegged to the British pound sterling in early July, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, announced Wednesday. See related article: Tether market cap shrinks below US$70B, lowest since October 2021 Fast facts Tether’s announcement comes a week after Circle, the operator of the world’s second-largest […]

  • Chevron taps into LNG boom with Cheniere, Venture Global deals

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Wednesday signaled its move into the booming U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export market with two agreements designed to increase sales of its shale gas to global markets. Top U.S. gas producers have been striking deals with LNG developers to tap skyhigh global prices with demand forecast to double by 2040. The United States is expected to become the largest LNG exporter this year, leapfrogging Australia and Qatar.

  • Meta Bet Scrapped at Brazil Money Manager on TikTok Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s oldest independent asset managers said it closed a years-old wager on Meta Platforms Inc. about four months ago, citing the impact of competition from video-sharing app TikTok.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Cha

  • Join secures new cash to build a 'decision-making' platform for construction

    Join, a decision-making platform for architecture, engineering and construction, today closed a $16 million Series A round led by SignalFire with participation from Ironspring Ventures, Metaprop, Building Ventures and Standard Investments. Zukoski, Drew Wolpert, Jim Forester, Ye Wang and the rest of the founding team met through Flux Factory, a spinout of Google's experimental product lab, X (formerly Google X), where they developed technology that tracks and documents building construction decisions. Flux was the first company to spring out of X in 2014, but was mired in controversy when an architect sued both Flux and Google for allegedly stealing his ideas for architecture design software.

  • GetCash Makes Borrowing Fast and Easy

    Americans are no strangers to borrowing money. According to a recent report, 51.3% of Americans have taken out a personal loan. Moreover, they don't just take personal loans for medical bills and d...

  • Digital Advertising Companies Look to Reduce the Industry’s Carbon Footprint

    Digital ads require a lot of computing power, but the exact amount of electricity they consume is hard to pin down.

  • Credit Suisse Seeks Loophole to Shed $600 Million Court Judgment

    Lawyers said a billionaire former client can only collect damages from his own account under Bermuda company law.

  • Cargill's Brazil unit stores corn outside silo as harvesting gathers pace

    At least one unit of U.S. grain trader Cargill in Brazil's Mato Grosso state is storing corn in open air outside silos, according to images posted on Twitter on Wednesday, reflecting the rapid pace of harvesting this season. Footage of the corn, which resembles dunes of sand or a series of yellow pyramids, shows the product sitting outside Cargill's Boa Esperança facility, close to the town of Sorriso. Cargill said in a statement to Reuters that storing corn in open areas is a common practice, which may be done in regions where there is no significant rainfall, such as Mato Grosso.

  • I need cash. How bad is it to take money out of my IRA?

    All the free money from the government has been spent, and inflation is raging. One possible solution is taking an early withdrawal from your IRA. Needless to say, there are federal income tax implications, including the possibility of getting socked with the dreaded 10% early withdrawal penalty tax.

  • Child care startup Winnie launches job marketplace to help carers find better paying positions

    Winnie, the startup that helps families find child care, is now tackling the other side of the equation — helping caregivers find jobs that pay an equitable wage. Today Winnie announced it is launching a new child care job marketplace that will make it easier for child care providers to hire staff. The company notes that there is currently a major staffing crisis at child care providers, leaving an estimated half a million families without child care.