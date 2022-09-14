Citigroup expects sale or IPO of Mexico consumer business next year

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc expects to divest its Mexican consumer business via a sale or initial public offering that could happen next year, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We're going to make sure we get the best value for it through a sale or through an alternative exit, an IPO or whatever it takes," CFO Mark Mason told a Barclays investor conference.

In January, Citi announced it would exit Mexico as part of a plan to bring the group's profitability and share price performance in line with its peers.

Mexico is among the 14 consumer markets Citigroup is trying to exit.

Bidders for the asset narrowed after Santander said in July it had dropped out of the race after submitting a non-binding offer earlier in the year.

In late July, Grupo Financiero Inbursa said it was still interested in buying Citigroup's Mexican retail business and was inviting other business partners to join its bid.

In Russia, Citi, the largest Wall Street bank to have a presence in the country, decided to wind down its consumer and local commercial business there instead of a sale.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Manya Saini; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • The 10 Cheapest Warren Buffett Stocks

    For more than 57 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there's a long list of reasons to account for Warren Buffett's success over nearly six decades, his affinity for buying value stocks sits near the top of the list. Instead of chasing unproven companies, Buffett has a habit of packing Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio with highly profitable, time-tested stocks that can be purchased for a reasonably low valuation.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaire Investors Are Buying

    Robinhood Markets' trading app was the talk of Wall Street in 2021, generating tremendous buzz and fueling the meme stock trading frenzy that catapulted names like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings to the moon. Robinhood brought stock trading to everyday investors with its easy-to-use trading app, and lets users peek at the most popular stocks among its traders. Combining this information with what millionaire money managers are buying can uncover some appealing investment ideas.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The bear market in the technology sector has been brutal this year, with many individual stocks declining by 50% or more as soaring inflation hits the pocket of the consumer. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of them, with sales soaring in the first half of 2022. Its stock hit a 52-week low of $81.12 in June, and one Wall Street investment bank predicts it could soar to $214 within the next 12 to 18 months.

  • Won Tumbles to Lead Drop in EM Asia Currencies on Fed Hike Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s won tumbled along with the Thai baht after a hotter-than-expected US inflation print boosted the dollar.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe Korean currency slid as much as 1.6% to 1,3

  • Twitter Shareholders Approve $44 Billion Sale To Elon Musk

    Elon Musk has tried to back out of the purchase. Now, whether it happens will likely be determined in court.

  • Texas' lawsuit on Google's ad dominance can mostly proceed, judge rules

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google must face all but one antitrust allegation about its online advertising business brought in a lawsuit by attorneys general for Texas and 16 other states or territories, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. Google won its motion to dismiss an allegation that a cooperation agreement it struck with Meta Platforms' Facebook in 2018 was an unlawful restraint of trade, with U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel saying the companies had valid business reasons for the deal. Google failed to convince Castel to dismiss three other counts related to its market power, though the judge found that some underlying claims by the states lacked merit.

  • Jon Maier: WTF Is An ETF?

    Dipping one’s toe into a new pond can often mean getting accustomed to a whole new set of acronyms. Well, if you’re treading into the investment world for the first time, here’s one you should know...

  • Inflation Report Has Doves Crying

    The inflation report put the kibosh on the notion that, just maybe, the Fed might decide against increasing rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point next week.

  • Do Pension Funds Seek Free Lunch When Investing in ESG ETFs?

    Majority of pension plans have low tolerance for high tracking error.

  • Oil prices creep higher on robust global demand outlook

    Oil prices inched higher in early trade on Monday as OPEC stuck to forecasts for robust global fuel demand growth, offsetting concerns of another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week after consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel by 0116 GMT, after settling 0.9% lower on Tuesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday reiterated forecasts for growth in global oil demand in 2022 and 2023, citing signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation.

  • 20 bank stocks expected to benefit the most from rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve fights inflation

    DEEP DIVE When companies report financial results, analysts tend to make comparisons to the year-earlier quarter. But there are times when sequential improvements can be telling. This is one of those times for small and mid-sized banks.

  • Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 billion in India's Gujarat for chip, display project

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion under pacts signed on Tuesday to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters was first to report on Monday that the joint venture obtained subsidies including on capital expenditure and electricity from Gujarat to set up units near the western state's largest city, Ahmedabad. The showpiece investment of 1.54 trillion rupees, which Gujarat said was the largest ever by any group in an Indian state, comes ahead of key local elections in the state where Modi's ruling group is facing a tough challenge from opposition parties.

  • Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after U.S. CPI shock

    The dollar climbed close to a 24-year peak against the yen on Wednesday amid a jump in U.S. yields after hotter-than-expected inflation boosted bets for even more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve next week. The dollar rose as high as 144.965 yen in the Asian session, taking it close to last Wednesday's high of 144.99, a level not seen since August 1998, before last trading little changed at 144.56. Overnight, the currency pair, which is extremely sensitive to rate differentials, surged 1.26% as 10-year Treasury yields climbed to a three-month high following an unexpected rise in the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for August.

  • Asian shares extend global selloff amid bets on more aggressive Fed

    Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and the U.S. yield curve was deeply inverted on Wednesday, as a white-hot U.S. inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled bets that interest rates may have to be raised higher and for longer. U.S. Labor Department data showed on Tuesday the headline Consumer Price Index gained 0.1% on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1% decline. Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years, the safe-haven dollar posted its biggest jump since early 2020, and two-year Treasury yields, which rise with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, jumped to the highest level in 15 years.

  • Columbia University ranking scandal raises questions over sky-high value of an Ivy League education

    Following a meteoric rise in the college rankings, the Ivy League school has admitted it used inaccurate data after its own math professor questioned the results.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.