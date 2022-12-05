Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders sold US$2.6m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Citigroup

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Sara Wechter, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$68.56 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$47.24. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Citigroup didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Citigroup

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Citigroup shares, worth about US$96m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Citigroup Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Citigroup shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Citigroup insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Citigroup, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

