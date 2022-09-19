Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders who sold US$4.6m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$93b

By selling US$4.6m worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stock at an average sell price of US$70.28 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$5.0b after the stock price dropped 5.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Citigroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Executive Officer of Latin America, Ernesto Torres Cantú, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$72.50 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$48.11. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Citigroup insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Citigroup Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Citigroup insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$140m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Citigroup Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Citigroup insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Citigroup insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

