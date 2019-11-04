Citigroup to launch digital savings account for American Airlines cardholders

The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Monday it was planning to offer a high-interest online savings account early next year to users of its American Airlines co-branded credit card.

The savings account, Citi Miles Ahead savings account, will offer up to 50,000 miles as a sign-on bonus and a 25% boost on miles earned through the card, the bank said in a statement.

The digital service will only be available in areas where the bank does not have physical branches.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.







(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)