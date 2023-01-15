Citigroup (NYSE:C) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.51

Citigroup Inc.'s (NYSE:C) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.51 per share on 24th of February. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Citigroup

Citigroup's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Citigroup has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 27%, which means that Citigroup would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 9.4% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 36% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Citigroup Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 48% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Citigroup has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 31% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Citigroup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Citigroup might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting for Citigroup for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here