Citigroup (NYSE:C) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.51 per share on the 24th of February. This means the annual payment is 3.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Citigroup's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Citigroup has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Citigroup's payout ratio of 29% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.5%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 34% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Citigroup Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 48% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Citigroup has grown earnings per share at 31% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Citigroup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting for Citigroup for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

