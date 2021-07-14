Citigroup profit beats estimates on reserve release

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Citi bank is pictured in Thailand
David Henry and Anirban Sen
·3 min read

By David Henry and Anirban Sen

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc comfortably beat market estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the economic recovery allowed the bank to release loan loss reserves and offset a plunge in revenue from lower trading and credit card lending.

For the quarter ended June 30, net income jumped to $6.19 billion, or $2.85 per share, from $1.06 billion, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.96 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The bank's profits were buoyed by its decision to take down $2.4 billion of loss reserves it had built during the pandemic for expected losses that have not materialized. A year ago, it had added $5.9 billion to its loss reserves.

"The pace of the global recovery is exceeding earlier expectations and with it, consumer and corporate confidence is rising," Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in a statement.

An economic recovery fueled by vaccine rollouts across the country and a $1.9 trillion stimulus package pushed through by the Biden administration earlier this year is expected to drive banking profits in 2021.

However, unlike larger and more diversified rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, Citigroup has been unable to offset as much of the drag from the credit card businesses where customers cut back on spending and paid off their loans during the pandemic.

Revenue plunged 12%, while loans were down 3%.

Citi's consumer bank shrank during the quarter, as fewer consumers took loans on their cards, while deposits also took a hit across all regions. Overall consumer banking revenue fell 7% to $6.8 billion.

Revenue from fixed income trading, a strong suit for the bank, slumped 43% from a year earlier when trading in global financial markets soared to record levels on volatility in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, both JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs reported big declines in bond trading revenue.

Expenses at Citigroup jumped by 7% during the quarter, led by spending to improve its risk and control systems to comply with demands from regulators. The size of the increase suggested that the bank might miss its estimate from April that expenses for the full-year would increase only 2% to 3%.

Investors are particularly concerned about the expenses as the bank has been unable to say how much money and time it will take to meet the requirements of regulators and fix its systems.

The expenses are part of what Fraser has called the "transformation" of Citigroup and include technology improvements that she expects will ultimately bring down costs.

TURNAROUND PERIOD

Fraser, who became CEO earlier this year, is trying to turn around Citigroup, which has been crippled for years by poor risk and control systems.

Since Fraser took over, she has focused on shedding unprofitable businesses across Citi's sprawling global operations as she focuses on fashioning a competitively profitable organization that will shed its reputation of being a banking industry laggard.

Fraser announced in April that the bank would exit consumer businesses in 13 markets, mostly in Asia, where it has not had enough scale to earn satisfactory profits.

The market retreats entail some one-time costs but over time are expected to reduce costs and support its capital ratios.

Fraser aims to build out Citi's global offerings to multi-national corporations, strengthen its big U.S. credit card business and develop private wealth management services around the world.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Cannabis Companies Could Double Your Money Within 12 Months

    Over the past year, more and more multistate operators in the cannabis industry have been jockeying for top positions as additional states legalize the medical and/or recreational use of marijuana. Three companies that have been actively pursuing growth through expansion and acquisition in the cannabis market are Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F), Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF). The latest of those to initiate coverage is Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett, who expects the cannabis market to grow at a rapid compound annual rate of 14% through 2030.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge's liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) crashed today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced it is conducting a secondary offering. The news comes just a few months after ChargePoint completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The secondary offering is being launched in order for existing shareholders, primarily early venture capital (VC) funds, to sell stock in an orderly fashion.

  • Wells Fargo's Dividend Hike and Stock Buyback Plan Are a Good Start

    Following the removal of restrictions by the Federal Reserve, Wells Fargo increased its dividend and announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan.

  • Vietnam's VinFast Preparing to Sell Electric Crossovers in the U.S.

    The company is setting up a presence in the U.S. and hopes to start sales of its compact and mid-size EV crossovers in California in 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Sells China Tech Stocks, Warning of Valuation Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has been selling Chinese tech stocks, with holdings in one of the firm’s funds falling to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies.China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1% from 8% as recently as February, while that of the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has fallen to 5.4%, the lowest compared to month-end figures since Bloomberg began compiling the data in October 2014

  • 5 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks for July 2021

    Dividend stocks are popular for providing investors with a steady income flow. Furthermore, as dividends are paid out of profits and retained earnings, a dividend-paying company is usually stable and has strong earnings growth potential. Thus, adding a dividend stock into one's portfolio enhances overall returns in the long run and adds a much-needed safety net amid wild market swings. Take Coca-Cola or Procter & Gamble stock as an example. Both of these companies have consistently paid dividend

  • 3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Growth stock investing has been all the rage since the recession of 2008, thanks to historically low interest rates and huge amounts of stimulus money. While this sudden shift in trend may have spooked some retail investors, it is still no reason to shy away from the stock market. Historically, the stock market has proved to be a wealth creator -- especially for long-term investors.

  • Lucid Motors Sees Second-Half Production Start, Plant Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc., the Saudi-backed electric-vehicle startup waiting to go public via a blank-check company, remains on schedule to start production and deliveries of its debut electric vehicles this year.The company has finished its preproduction phase after a series of delays, executives said on call with investors Tuesday, days ahead of a shareholder vote on its listing. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company that’s merging with Lucid, Churchill Capital Corp IV, rose

  • Yeti Holdings, SmileDirectClub, DraftKings, Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Yeti Holdings, SmileDirectClub, DraftKings, Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th

    F, GPI, OLN, RLGY, and AR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on July 13, 2021.

  • Why Brookfield Renewable Has Tumbled in the First Half of 2021

    Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) slumped 28% during the first half of 2021, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners are economically equivalent entities. Despite that economic equivalence, investors -- including institutional ones like index funds that can't own partnership units -- have favored buying corporation shares since their creation last year.

  • 10 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. You can skip our detailed discussion on Buffett’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and read the 5 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, recently penned a letter to shareholders at his company and announced […]

  • This Top Medical Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 36 million families are getting a new stimulus payment this week

    Millions of Americans — around 36 million, according to the IRS — are getting a gift from Uncle Sam later this week. It will come in the form of a long-awaited new stimulus payment, with the checks set to arrive on July 15 totaling, at a minimum, a few hundred dollars. Even better: These new … The post 36 million families are getting a new stimulus payment this week appeared first on BGR.

  • Where Will Micron Be in 3 Years?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has achieved a long-awaited breakout. Given that volatility, let's take a closer look at whether Micron -- and its stock -- can continue to rise over the next three years. Micron has stood out as one of the few producers of memory chips.

  • Philippine Currency, Shares Slump as Fitch Cuts Rating Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso declined along with local shares after Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on the sovereign to negative from stable, reflecting rising risks from the pandemic on the nation’s economy.The peso dropped as much as 0.4% to 50.30 per dollar, its weakest since June 2020. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index slid 1.2%, while the spread on Philippines’ 2032 dollar bond over Treasuries rose about five basis points to 75.1 basis points.“We’re seeing a knee-jerk reaction in

  • Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee Sees Treasury Yields Rebounding. This Sector Will Benefit the Most.

    While energy companies have experienced a strong year, Lee continues to see upside in the sector. It remains his highest-conviction one.

  • This Undervalued Biotech Penny Stock Could Soon Double

    Penny stocks have a poor reputation, but the chance of finding a diamond in the rough keeps some traders coming back to them again and again. BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ: BDSI) has the potential to be just such an unrecognized gem. BioDelivery Sciences has two approved medications, both oriented around helping patients with chronic pain, either by addressing their pain directly or by easing the gastrointestinal side effects of common opioid medications.