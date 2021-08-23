Citigroup Shorts Treasuries But Adds on Bet Against Yuan

Stephen Spratt
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Global Markets says Treasury yields are set to rise, and there’s a way to screen out one of the main risk factors that may push them lower by betting against the yuan.

The U.S. brokerage recommends its clients position for higher U.S. rates and also use options to wager against any strength in China’s currency. The rationale is that a slowdown in Chinese economic growth that would drag down Treasury yields, will also cause the dollar to appreciate versus the yuan.

“While the near-term picture is murky, our conviction on the broader macro picture is supportive of higher” U.S. 10-year yields, Citigroup strategist Jabaz Mathai in New York wrote in a client note. “Given that China weakness is a macro risk for rates, we reduce the premium by selling short-dated out-of-the-money puts on USD/CNH.”

Mathai says the outlook for Treasuries over the next couple of weeks is hard to call, but over the longer term a rebound in economic growth and Federal Reserve tapering will see benchmark 10-year yields climb to 2% by the end of 2021.

Citigroup recommends initiating a short position in Treasuries through buying a structure known as payer spreads on 10-year swap rates, with a six-month expiry, aiming for rates to rise by 25 to 50 basis points. Investors should simultaneously sell three-month puts on USD/CNH struck at 6.40.

Treasury 10-year yields were at 1.27% on Monday and the offshore yuan was at 6.4958 per dollar.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Knocks on Door of $50,000 After Rising Above Resistance

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is nearing the key $50,000 level as it continues to rise out of a multi-month period of weakness.The largest cryptocurrency reached as high as $49,803, the highest since May 15, midday Saturday in New York. It was trading around $49,000 as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Its rally is overcoming a rare confluence of technical obstacles, including an April low of about $47,000 and a Fibonacci and Ichimoku cluster between $47,000 and $48,000. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April

  • Europe’s Services Become Growth Engine as Factories Struggle

    (Bloomberg) -- The economic recovery in the euro area’s two largest economies is becoming increasingly reliant on services as widespread supply bottlenecks hold back factories. In Germany, services activity held close to July’s record, while momentum in manufacturing -- a key industry -- slowed more than forecast in IHS Markit’s monthly business survey. French services were also more stable in August, benefiting from a pickup in hospitality.Shifting fortunes were already on display during the se

  • ‘Hunger Season’ Looms in Madagascar With Worst Famine Since 1981

    (Bloomberg) -- Southern Madagascar is on the brink of a severe humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands struggle with the impact of a prolonged drought, according to United Nations officials.“The hunger season is coming,” Issa Sanogo, the UN resident coordinator on the Indian Ocean island nation said on Saturday. People may be left “without the means to eat, without money to pay for health services, or to send their children to school, to get clean water, and even to get seeds to plant for t

  • ISIS security threat emerging at Kabul airport, defense officials say

    Following an alert of "potential security threats" outside the gates of Kabul's airport on Saturday, U.S. defense officials are warning that the Islamic State affiliate ISIS Khorasan may be trying to target American citizens near the evacuation center in Afghanistan.

  • KKR-Led Group Inks $3.7 Billion Deal to Buy Australia’s Spark

    (Bloomberg) -- Spark Infrastructure Group agreed to a takeover offer from consortium led by KKR & Co. valuing the Australian energy company at about A$5.2 billion ($3.7 billion).The private equity firm and its partners offered A$2.95 per share in a scheme-of-arrangement deal for the Sydney-based company, according to an exchange filing Monday. The deal, which was unanimously recommended by Spark’s board of directors, confirmed a Bloomberg News report Sunday that the parties were nearing an agree

  • Most Executives See Digital Assets As Strong Fiat Alternative in Next 5-10 Years: Deloitte

    Cybersecurity, regulation and privacy are seen as the biggest obstacles to global adoption of digital assets, according to a Deloitte survey.

  • Asia stocks stagger up from lows, oil bounces

    Asian shares and oil prices bounced on Monday as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July. A raft of "flash" manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage especially in Asia. Japan's factory activity growth slowed in August, while that of the services sector shrank at the fastest pace since May last year, highlighting the toll from COVID-19 measures on the economy.

  • Wave of ‘unrest events’ like Afghanistan may become a drag on global growth: IMF

    New IMF research suggests an increasingly unstable global peace may upend a fragile economic recovery.

  • How the 2008 Boston Celtics helped get a man across the Bulgarian border

    Anything is indeed evidently possible.

  • China Plays the Long Game in Shift to ‘Cross-Cyclical’ Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese Communist Party has a new catchphrase to guide its economic policy, a “cross-cyclical” approach that government advisers say means taking action sooner, in smaller steps and with a longer time frame in mind. It’s a departure from counter-cyclical policy, which is when central banks and governments add stimulus to spur a slowing economy -- like cutting interest rates or taxes and boosting infrastructure investment -- and tighten when growth starts accelerating. Official

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Why the Federal Reserve Canceling Its In-Person Jackson Hole Retreat Matters

    When the Fed on Friday scrapped in-person plans for its Jackson Hole symposium, it sent a signal investors should heed.

  • WATCH: Was it a mistake for Boston’s Payton Pritchard to leave Las Vegas Summer League?

    Pritchard was not the same when he returned - did he simply have an Off Night?

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Robinhood, Walmart And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included big tech stocks and a rare earth materials producer. Cryptocurrency and the leading electric vehicle maker were among the bearish calls seen. The past week was another rough one on Wall Street, with the tumult in Afghanistan giving investors something new to worry about, in addition to the ongoing concerns about the Delta variant, China, inflation, Federal Reserve policy,

  • Bitcoin Topping $50,000 Stirs Forecast of Run Toward Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped $50,000 for the first time since May as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced 3.5% to $50,122 in early London trading on Monday, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. The revival in virtual currencies has excited the animal spirits of the crypto faithful, putting predictions of $100,000 or more for Bitcoin back in vogue. Others see the volatile asset carvi

  • Is Teladoc Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, TDOC Stock Chart Say

    According to MarketSmith, the number of mutual funds owning a piece of Teladoc stock has climbed steadily.

  • Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium, personal income and spending: What to know this week

    Traders this week are poised to focus closely on the Federal Reserve's appearance in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week for the central bank's annual Economic Policy Symposium.

  • Stock Index Futures Play It Cautious Heading Into Monday

    On Sunday evening, stock futures are mostly unchanged from Friday’s session.

  • Is the Fed overdoing it on stimulus? A majority of business economists think so

    For the first time since the pandemic began a majority of business economists believe the Federal Reserve is providing too much stimulus, a marked shift from last spring that reflects growing worries about high U.S. inflation.