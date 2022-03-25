Citigroup Sees Fed Raising Rates by Half Point at Next Four Meetings

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively than policy makers are projecting, with Citigroup Inc. economists now seeing four straight half-point moves amid persistent inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Citigroup now expects 2.75 percentage points of increases this year and more in 2023, taking the benchmark rate to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%, analysts led by Andrew Hollenhorst said in a research note Friday. That’s well beyond the 2.8% level that central bankers expect to reach, based on the median of projections released last week.

“Risks to the terminal policy rate remain to the upside given the upside risk to inflation,” the economists said. Citigroup’s forecast was previously for 2 percentage points of hikes in 2022.

Treasury yields surged on Friday after Citigroup’s forecast, as traders increased bets on Fed rate hikes this year. They’re now fully pricing in an additional 200 basis points by December.

New York Fed President John Williams said Friday that if the central bank needs to raise rates by a half point, it should -- reinforcing comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials over the past week.

Read more: Fed’s Williams Says a Half-Point Hike on the Table If Needed

Bank of America Corp. economists also raised their Fed rate forecasts on Friday, saying they expect a quarter-point hike in May followed by two half-point moves, then quarter-point increases through May 2023 to reach a range of 3% to 3.25%.

The Fed’s own projections showed quarter-point hikes at each of the remaining six meetings this year. Last week the central bank raised its benchmark by 25 basis points, after keeping it near zero for two years.

Story continues

“This is really a Fed now that is in inflation-fighting mode, and when you’re in inflation-fighting mode, you need to get rates to a level that actually provides some restraint on the economy,” Citi’s Hollenhorst said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Once you’ve gone 50 in May, I don’t see what the argument is to not go 50 again in June” and at the subsequent gatherings in July and September, he said.

Read more: Fed Officials Back Powell Over Hikes, With Half-Point on Table

While Citigroup economists now expect half-point moves at the next four meetings followed by two quarter-point hikes in October and December, those final two could also be half-point increases should inflation remain above 5%, according to the note.

The Fed could opt for a larger 75 basis-point hike “if inflation unexpectedly accelerates or long-term inflation expectations rise rapidly” -- for example, if consumers surveyed by the University of Michigan anticipate price gains above 3.5% -- the analysts said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists have said they expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a half point at the next two meetings in May and June. That would be followed by a quarter point at the four remaining meetings in 2022, with three quarterly hikes in the first nine months of 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.