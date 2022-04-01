Citigroup Sees Nearly 1-Point Cut to China’s Quarterly GDP

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A prolonged omicron wave in China could cut economic growth in the second quarter, and future outbreaks pose risks to growth in the rest of the year, according to Citigroup Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Longer lockdowns and tightened quarantine measures may slash China’s gross domestic product growth by as much as 0.9 percentage points in the three months through June, Citigroup Inc. analysts Jin Xiaowen and Yu Xiangrong wrote in a note Thursday.

“The economic impact could be enlarged if the virus fails to be contained in April, or if Shanghai fails to complete its two-phase lockdown on schedule,” they wrote.

Areas covering roughly 30% of China’s GDP were still deemed at high and medium risk at the end of March. Lockdowns in Shanghai, Jilin and Changchun were extended into the second quarter. The Citigroup analysts said services in at-risk areas will be affected through at least April.

The analysts estimate the Covid wave will drag GDP growth down by 1 percentage point in the first three months of the year, given how widely the virus has spread. The consensus in a Bloomberg survey is for the economy to expand 4.4% in the first quarter and 4.6% in the second.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last month pledged to minimize the economic cost of virus prevention, while still reiterating the country’s commitment to Covid Zero, a policy under which authorities lock down entire districts, cities and regions to eradicate all traces of the virus.

Premier Li Keqiang this week also reiterated that stable growth should be a priority and contingency plans should be drafted to deal with possible greater uncertainties. Similarly, the central bank on Wednesday vowed to step up the magnitude of monetary policy and make it more forward-looking, targeted and autonomous.

Even so, the economy has taken a hit during the outbreaks and restrictions. The official manufacturing and non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes both contracted in March.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The US reportedly watered down sanctions against a key Russian oligarch out of fear that disrupting his business empire could hurt the global economy

    Leaked emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal shed light on why the Treasury issued a sanctions exemption for Alisher Usmanov's businesses.

  • Stimulus Update 2022: Essential Workers In This State Will Receive $500 Checks

    The one-time Employee Premium Pay Program $500 payments will be delivered to 500,000 people in March in Massachusetts, with the first receivers being essential workers. See: This State May Soon...

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Drops for Third-Straight Week

    (Bloomberg) -- High pump prices appear to be deterring U.S. drivers at a time when gasoline demand typically picks up with warmer weather.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsA third straight weekly decli

  • 2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

    The federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money, but some states have stepped up to send residents a fourth stimulus check in 2022. Four states are currently preparing more stimulus...

  • How many times will the Federal Reserve slash interest rates?

    Let the bets begin on the Fed cutting interest rates in 2023.

  • Biden Proposes $14.8 Billion for Social Security. But Will That Prevent Future Benefit Cuts?

    For years, current and future beneficiaries alike have worried about Social Security's solvency issues. As of now, the program is facing a major funding shortfall that could result in substantial benefit cuts across the board. Meanwhile, President Biden recently unveiled a proposed budget for 2023 that includes $14.8 billion for Social Security.

  • EXPLAINER: What would paying for natural gas in rubles mean?

    Europe's already high gas prices have gyrated since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to have importers pay for Russian natural gas in rubles instead of dollars and euros. Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry, and those imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine. Putin wants to change that by requiring foreign gas importers to purchase rubles and use them to pay state-owned supplier Gazprom.

  • Gas in Germany, flour in Greece, sunflower oil in Spain: European countries take steps towards rationing as the war in Ukraine adds to the global supply crunch

    Governments and businesses hope to prevent panic buying from consumers.

  • Tennessee Gov. Lee looking to combine grocery tax holiday, with professional privilege cut

    Lee's latest budget combines a grocery sales tax holiday and a permanent reduction in the professional privilege tax.

  • These Democratic governors want to give out inflation relief cash

    Data: Axios research; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios Some Democratic governors up for re-election are proposing to use their budget surplus to give cash directly to residents through stimulus checks and rebates.Why it matters: It's a direct form of relief to a beleaguered population — and potential voters — as Americans feel the effects of inflation and sky-high gas prices.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is prop

  • Bills' new stadium deal resurfaces puzzling question: Why do owners get taxpayer money to build venues?

    The Bills are set to receive an expected record $850 million in taxpayer funding for a new stadium in Buffalo. But why are taxpayers footing the bill?

  • Is the Race-Wealth Gap About To Get Worse? Part Deux

    Last month, I wrote about the very real possibility that the race-wealth gap–maybe the most important byproduct of the country’s legacy of institutional racism as practiced via economic policy–might be poised to grow. Why? Because while the rest of the economy recovered from the pandemic, best evidenced by a dramatic increase of home values and retirement portfolios that most Americans use to measure wealth, Black folks remained largely sidelined from benefiting from those trends. Homeownership

  • Russia to live through highest inflation since 1999- Reuters poll

    Economic expectations have deteriorated drastically in the past few weeks as Russia took a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24. The average of 15 analysts polled in late March suggested the Bank of Russia will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 20% at the April 29 board meeting after an emergency rate hike in late February. The central bank is expected to lower the key rate to 16% by year-end, keeping rates high to help tame soaring consumer inflation, which dents living standards.

  • Applebee’s franchise executive from Springfield fired after leaked email about workforce

    Last week, a leaked email from an Applebee's franchise executive about lowering worker wages due to increased gas prices began to circle social media.

  • Wall Street investors believe a Fed blunder on interest rates is a bigger threat to the market than inflation, survey finds

    The Fed has come under fire for its handling of surging inflation in the US, which is at a 40-year high.

  • Rapid rebound patterns in the economy may be coming to an end

    Data: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis via FRED; Chart: Axios Visualsa: Rapid rebound patterns in the economy may be coming to an end as consumers face a slew of new concerns this year.Catch up quick: Spending actually fell in the month of February when inflation is taken into account.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: While spending rose by 0.2% last month from January, prices rose much faster — 0.6% over the same time.Yes, but: Seasonal a

  • China to roll out policies to stabilise economy as fast as possible: CCTV cites cabinet meeting

    China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday. China had already considered the changes in domestic and external environments when making macro policies for this year but it will make preparations for possible and greater uncertainties in the economy, according to the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. Shanghai, home to 26 million people, China's financial hub, is in the third day of a lockdown as new COVID-19 cases in the city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus from spreading.

  • Hong Kong retail sales fall 14.6% in Feb, snapping 12 months of growth

    Hong Kong's retail sales fell in February after 12 straight months of growth as a wave or COVID-19 infections hit the city and anti-epidemic measures weakened consumer sentiment and reduced the numbers of people going to shop. Retail sales in February fell 14.6% from a year earlier to HK$25.2 billion ($3.22 billion), official data released on Thursday showed. "While the local epidemic has shown signs of easing of late, the retail sector will continue to face notable pressure in the near term," a government spokesman said, adding the new round of electronic consumption vouchers in April should provide support to the retail sector.

  • Bail reform, gas tax: 10 issues to watch as New York budget talks continue

    Gov. Kathy Hochul is in talks with the state Legislature to hammer out her first budget. Here are the hotly debated issues.

  • Low-Priced Tellurian Presents Risks and Rewards

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Charif Souki, chairman and cofounder of Tellurian , the authority on liquified natural gas (LNG) and the state of energy around the globe. Shares of Tellurian were up another 6.25% Wednesday as the company announced construction has begun on its first LNG export terminal. Souki reiterated that the U.S. has over 100 years' worth of natural gas, more than enough to share with the EU and other countries in need.