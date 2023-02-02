Citigroup’s Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans on Adani Securities

Citigroup’s Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans on Adani Securities
Denise Wee and Joyce Koh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans as banks ramp up scrutiny of the Indian tycoon’s finances following allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research.

The US lender’s move to restrict lending comes after a similar change at Credit Suisse Group AG, as Adani’s beleaguered empire becomes further engulfed in crisis.

“In recent days, we have seen a dramatic price drop of Adani issued securities,” Citigroup said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. “Stock and bond prices have plummeted following the negative news around the group’s financial health.”

The bank said in the memo it has decided to remove lending value “to all Adani issued securities with immediate effect.” Based on its estimates, the impact of this decision to its margin lending portfolio is limited, it said.

A spokesman for Citigroup declined to comment.

Bonds of the Indian billionaire’s flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after shares in the Adani group suffered a $92 billion crash.

When a private bank cuts lending value to zero, clients typically have to top up with cash or another form of collateral and if they fail to do so, their securities can be liquidated.

At Credit Suisse, the Swiss lender’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

