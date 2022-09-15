Citigroup's Total Return Prospects Remain Intact

Citigroup's (NYSE:C) stock provides an excellent value opportunity in my opinion. The stock has struggled over the past year due to various systemic issues; however, with a fundamental shift in its business model and its relative valuation metrics at multi-year discounts, I think the stock's total return prospects remain intact.

Recent earnings

Citi's second-quarter earnings report revealed tremendous success as the bank beat its earnings per share estimates by 52 cents. Standout metrics during the quarter included its interest income and market-derived revenue surging by 42% and 48%, respectively.





Citigroup's Basel III ratios currently stand at a CET 1 of 12.77% and a total capital ratio of 15.40%, indicating that the bank's risk-weighted asset allocation is near optimal territory.

Divesting its Mexico consumer banking entity

Citigroup recently announced that it plans to offload its Mexican consumer banking division to optimize risk ratios.

According to the firm's chief financial officer, Mark Mason, Citigroup is exploring multiple avenues to divesting its Mexico lending division. He said, "We're going to make sure, we get the best value forward, through a sale or through an alternative exit, an IPO or whatever it takes."

This move is part of Citigroup's restructuring plan, which it initiated in 2021. Citigroup plans to exit more than 13 underperforming consumer banking markets while pivoting into the Asia debt market.

Furthermore, the bank's overall strategy is to turn its services segment into the cornerstone of its business. A pivot into a more services-orientated business model and a more streamlined consumer banking division could benefit Citigroup's shareholders significantly.

Significantly undervalued

Valuing banking stocks is best done by looking at the price-book ratio in my view. The reason it's crucial to analyze a bank's price-book ratio is because most of a bank's assets are quoted and traded; as such, investors' best bet to obtain an objective idea of a bank stock's relative value is by comparing it to the company's tangible book value.

Based on GuruFocus' data, Citigroup's price-book ratio is 0.53, implying that deep value is in store with a 1.89 times discount to fair value.

Furthermore, the banking stock provides a sumptuous dividend yield of 4.03%, which is well covered with operating cash flows of $34.42 billion. Therefore, I think it's fair to claim that Cigigroup stock provides a solid total return profile.

Concluding thoughts

Holistically speaking, Citigroup is in great shape with an appealing total return profile. The bank's recent earnings report conveys its resilience during a challenging macroeconomic period. Additionally, its spin-off of non-essential consumer banking assets could reduce overall risk and free up capital to delve into a lucrative services market.

Lastly, based on key metrics, Citigroup's stock is significantly undervalued and provides an attractive dividend yield that is well covered by robust cash flows.

