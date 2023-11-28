Citing bipartisan ‘dislike,' Gov. Laura Kelly rescinds new Kansas license plate design

A week after unveiling a new standard license plate design, Gov. Laura Kelly has rescinded it and is opening up a public input process.

“I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit — I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate,” Kelly said in a statement. “I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

This was to be the design of the new standard Kansas license plate. Gov. Laura Kelly rescinded it Tuesday because of public reaction.

The governor’s office said that the primary goal of a license plate design is “to be clear and easy to read.”

“Kansans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite design among several that follow guidelines that comply with the needs of law enforcement entities and best practices established by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators,” Kelly’s office said in a Tuesday news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

