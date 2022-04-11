Citing danger to public, Beshear vetoes bill to let Kentucky lawyers bring guns to court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Citing its potential danger, Gov. Andy Beshear Monday vetoed a bill that would let attorneys carry guns anywhere in Kentucky, including in courtrooms.

"Courtrooms are venues of often volatiles disputes that can be filled with emotion and tension," he said in a veto message. "A criminal defendant accused of murder … will be able to stand in a courtroom within inches of an armed attorney."

Beshear noted he had been asked to veto the bill by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton Jr., the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, the county and commonwealth attorneys associations and the District Judges Association.

Republicans, who enjoy supermajorities in the House and Senate, could override the vetos, but it is not clear that they will.

A separate bill that would have given attorneys the right to carry firearms in courthouses never received a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, which would indicate Republican leaders opposed it.

The measure that passed was an amendment sneaked in an unrelated bill and most lawmakers did not know what they were voting for, said Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey, who led the campaign to veto it.

House Speaker David Osborne and Senate Leader Robert Stivers did not immediately respond to questions about whether they will support an override.

Nor did Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, who tacked on the gun measure to an unrelated bill.

Kentucky Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan.

Beshear noted that he and other opponents of the measure are sworn to uphold Second Amendment rights, and their opposition is based solely on the potential danger to litigants, judges and the public.

Beshear cited a Courier Journal story about an episode in 1991 in which one Fayette County lawyer shot another, then stumbled into a crowded courtroom where the presiding judge disarmed the shooter.

He also mentioned Kenton Family Court Judge Chris Mehling opposed the legislation, noting an attorney who was part of two child custody cases in his court threatened to "blow up" two lawyers involved in the case.

The attorney, Ben Dusing, has denied he was speaking literally but has been temporarily suspended from practice by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Minton wrote in a letter attached to Beshear's veto message that the measure — and the related bill to which it was attached, would violate the right of the judicial branch to govern itself.

Opponents of the veto have until midnight Thursday to override the bill.

