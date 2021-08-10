Citing 'fatal flaw,' Sununu vetoes juvenile victim reform bill

Aug. 10—CONCORD — A bill passed by the New Hampshire Legislature contained a "fatal flaw" that could prevent prosecuting the most serious assaults against victims over 24, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday in vetoing the measure.

The move came days after Attorney General John Formella and all 10 county attorneys from both political parties raised objections to the wording of the bill (HB 239).

The law enforcement leaders offered amendments for the next session that could fix the bill, which was intended to extend the statute of limitations for first- and second-degree assaults against juvenile victims

"Occasionally, well-intentioned legislation can fall apart because of a few misplaced words or technical language that was left out," Sununu began in his veto message. "Unfortunately, House Bill 239 contains a fatal flaw that must prevent it from moving forward."

Under current state law, cases of assault against juvenile victims must be brought within six years of the alleged crime.

Thus, an assaulting against a 10-year-old has to be filed before the child turns 16.

The bill's prime author, Rep. Max Abramson, R-Seabrook, said this was unfair to young victims, who may not recall they've been assaulted until years later.

"Often there is not a realistic opportunity for the victim to come forward because they may still live with their attacker," Abramson told the Senate Judiciary Committee last spring.

The bill would have extended the statute of limitations to six years after the victim turned 18.

This was to treat juvenile assault similarly to child sexual assault.

In 2008, New Hampshire extended the criminal statute of limitations for assault against young victims to 22 years after the child turned 18.

Flaw in every version of bill

Formella and the county attorneys said a glaring omission in the legislation raised questions whether the state could prosecute any older assault victims.

"Cases under (first-degree assault law) with adult victims over 24 years of age would not be able to be charged or prosecuted," the state's chief prosecutor and county attorneys said in their letter.

According to legislative records, it's clear the flaws occurred with the original bill and did not come to the attention of key legislators as the measure made its way through both the House and the Senate.

The bill attracted no partisan controversy during the 2021 session; the House passed it as proposed on a voice vote.

In the Senate, there was unanimous support to reduce that extension of the statute of limitations from six years to three years for both assault crimes.

A House-Senate conference committee negotiated a compromise that essentially split the difference.

The final measure extended the statute of limitations for six years for first-degree assault and three years for second-degree assault.

Sununu urged supporters of the bill to work with law enforcement to produce a perfected bill in 2022.

