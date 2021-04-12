Citing grave threat, Scientific American replaces 'climate change' with 'climate emergency'

David Knowles
·Editor
·3 min read

Scientific American magazine announced Monday that it would stop using the term "climate change" in articles about man-made global warming and substitute "climate emergency" instead. 

"Journalism should reflect what science says: the climate emergency is here," Scientific American senior editor Mark Fischetti said in a Monday post about the magazine's decision. 

To make his point, Fischetti pointed to the mounting number of weather-related disasters that most scientists agree stem from climate change. 

"A hurricane blasts Florida. A California dam bursts because floods have piled water high up behind it. A sudden, record-setting cold snap cuts power to the entire state of Texas," Fischetti wrote. "These are also emergencies that require immediate action. Multiply these situations worldwide, and you have the biggest environmental emergency to beset the earth in millennia: climate change."

The oldest continuously published magazine in the U.S., Scientific American is not alone it its decision to highlight what it sees as an emergency requiring immediate action. It joined the Columbia Journalism Review, the Nation, the Guardian, Noticias Telemundo, Al Jazeera, Japan's Asahi Shimbun and Italy's La Repubblica in releasing a statement about the change in language. 

"The planet is heating up way too fast. It’s time for journalism to recognize that the climate emergency is here," the statement said, adding, "Why 'emergency'? Because words matter. To preserve a livable planet, humanity must take action immediately."

The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is seen in this undated NASA image. (NASA handout via Reuters)
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. (NASA handout via Reuters)

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that, despite the pandemic, which curtailed travel and economic activity, carbon dioxide and methane levels in the Earth's atmosphere continued to rise, reaching their highest levels in the past 3.6 million years. The last time CO2 was at its current levels, global sea levels were 78 feet higher than they are today and the average global temperature was 7 degrees Fahrenheit hotter. 

Scientists have been warning that the increased amount of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere caused by human activity has already warmed global temperatures by 2 degrees Fahrenheit and is fast melting the polar ice caps. 

A study published on Friday in Science magazine found that the massive ice shelf stemming from Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier is even more unstable than previously thought, thanks to warming water melting the ice that connects it to land. A collapse of this single ice shelf would translate into a global sea level rise of up to 3 feet, the study concluded. 

If global warming isn't dramatically slowed and global average temperatures do rise by 7.2 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), over one-third of the entire Antarctic ice shelf will be at risk of collapse, said a second study conducted by researchers at the University of Reading, submerging whole countries and states like Florida and setting off the largest migration in human history. 

But sea level rise is just one of several threats facing mankind if global temperatures continue to rise, as the statement from Scientific American and the other media outlets made clear. 

"Failure to slash the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will make the extraordinary heat, storms, wildfires and ice melt of 2020 routine and could 'render a significant portion of the Earth uninhabitable,'" the statement said, quoting from an article in, where else, Scientific American

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nervous North American farmers set to 'seed in faith' into parched soils

    Fields across the Canadian Prairies and the U.S. Northern Plains are among the driest on record, raising production risks in one of the world's key growing regions for canola and spring wheat. Spring wheat futures are trading near their highest levels since 2017, the last time significant drought gripped the northern U.S. Plains. "I guess we seed in faith, hoping it's going to rain," said Steven Donald, 41, a fourth-generation member of a family-owned grain and cattle farm near Moosomin, Saskatchewan.

  • Man Accused of Attempting to Sexually Assault 'White' Woman in Response to Anti-Asian Crimes

    An Asian man accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault an Asian woman because he thought she was white has been arrested and charged in Irvine, California last week. Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, of Lake Forest, allegedly targeted the victim while she was sitting in her car in the area of Harvard Avenue and Coronado Street around 1:30 p.m. on April 8. Armed with a handgun, Rhee first ordered the woman to get in the back of the vehicle if she wanted to live, Irvine police said.

  • Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

    One of the worst droughts in memory in a massive agricultural region straddling the California-Oregon border could mean steep cuts to irrigation water for hundreds of farmers this summer to sustain endangered fish species critical to local tribes. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water allocations in the federally owned Klamath Project, is expected to announce this week how the season's water will be divvied up after delaying the decision a month. Several tribes in Oregon and California are equally desperate for water to sustain threatened and endangered species of fish central to their heritage.

  • Here we go again! Golfer’s shot lands on alligator’s head on Hilton Head course

    Talk about playing from the rough.

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as the State Department's first chief diversity officer, a position created to make the U.S. diplomatic corps more representative. Introducing Abercrombie-Winstanley, Blinken said the department and the country were at a "moment of reckoning" on racial equality, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement and attacks against Asian-Americans. Abercrombie-Winstanley, a career diplomat since 1985 who served as U.S. ambassador to Malta, will report directly to Blinken, he said.

  • Yamaha develops 496-horsepower motor for electric hypercars

    Yamaha has just announced an electric motor engineered specifically for electric hypercar applications. The compact 800-volt unit is said to be capable of generating 496 horsepower. It was developed with the intent of having multiple units powering the same vehicle, so a vehicle using even just two of these motors could be incredibly powerful.

  • A new DEA map shows where cartels have influence in the US. Cartel operatives say 'it's bulls---'

    "The members and leaders of the organization are in Mexico, not in the US," a Sinaloa Cartel operative told Insider.

  • California teacher goes off on students on Zoom over parents' push for in-person classes

    A high school teacher at San Marcos High School made the comments as lawsuits in the state and district push for a return to classrooms.

  • Biden Administration Concerned Over Long-Term Effects of Digital Yuan: Report

    Officials at multiple government departments are increasing efforts to better understand any possible threat posed to the U.S. dollar by China's digital yuan.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • NYPD Releases Man Who Threatened to Stab Undercover Asian Officer's Face Without Bail

    A man has been charged with a hate crime in New York after threatening an undercover Asian police officer and telling him to “go back to China.” Juvian Rodriguez, 35, allegedly told the officer in plain clothes to "go back to China before you end up in the (expletive) graveyard.” 35YO Juvian Rodriguez arrested inside Penn Station after he allegedly threatened to stab undercover Asian cop (part of @NYPDHateCrimes) in the face.

  • Are herd immunity and the California coronavirus variant preventing a West Coast spring surge?

    With coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations climbing nationwide, is California also headed for a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • The island where Prince Philip is worshipped

    Ten thousand miles from Windsor Castle, the people of Ikunala planned to hold a special ceremony this week to remember Prince Philip, who died last week at the age of 99. You see, in this part of the South Pacific, the Prince was considered to be…more than just a prince. Here in this village on Tanna Island in Vanuatu, the indigenous population revered Prince Philip as something of a demigod, stemming from a local legend about the pale-skinned son of a local mountain god who ventured across the seas to look for a rich and powerful woman to marry. IKUNALA VILLAGE CHIEF YAPA: "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong. We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England." In 2007, Yapa and four other men from the village traveled to England to participate in a three-part British television documentary. They visited Windsor Castle and met Philip and took photos with him which they now cherish.Anthropologists believe the late husband of Queen Elizabeth became linked to the legend in the 1960s when Vanuatu was an Anglo-French colony.The villagers' special interest in Philip manifested itself in daily prayers for his blessing of their banana and yam crops and the posting of photos in village homes. One such photo was from 1980 and showed the prince, dressed in a suit, holding a club used to kill pigs that had been made by the islanders and sent to London.While Philip had a reputation for being gruff and outspoken with a propensity for the occasional gaffe, it's said he maintained a respectful 50-year relationship with the group.Back in England, the royal family will gather for his ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday where he will be remembered as a prince and husband to the Queen - one who served his country in his role longer than any other in British history.

  • Virginia police officer fired after violent stop of Black Army officer. Governor calls for state investigation.

    The town of Windsor, Virginia, said Sunday that one officer has been fired and another disciplined over an arrest in December that went viral on social media over the weekend. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said earlier Sunday that video of the traffic stop, in which Army Lt. Caron Nazario was pepper-sprayed at gunpoint by two officers, "is disturbing and angered me," and he said he has directed the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is also suing the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, in federal court. Gutierrez and Crocker pulled Nazario over in Windsor on Dec. 5, 2020, because his brand new SUV did not have permanent license plates. At one point, Nazario, in his Army uniform, told the officers he was afraid to get out of the car, video from Nazario's cellphone and the officers' body cameras show. "Yeah, you should be," one of the officers responded. Gutierrez, who pepper-sprayed Nazario inside his car before arresting him, did not follow Windsor police procedures and was "terminated from his employment," the town of Windsor said in a statement. Nazario was released without charge. In a federal lawsuit filed April 2, Nazario argues excessive force by the officers violated his constitutional rights and says the officers threatened to end his military career if he spoke out about the arrest, The Washington Post reports. He is seeking at least $1 million in damages. Windsor, a town of about 2,600 about 30 miles west of Norfolk, "acknowledges the unfortunate events that transpired," and "department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present," Windsor officials said in a statement Sunday night. "The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its police department," the statement added. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole garden

  • NASA’s Mars helicopter delays launch

    NASA announced Saturday it rescheduled its Ingenuity Mars helicopter's first experimental flight, originally planned for Sunday.The latest: "During a high-speed spin test of the rotors on Friday, the command sequence controlling the test ended early due to a 'watchdog' timer expiration," NASA said in a statement. "This occurred as it was trying to transition the flight computer from ‘Pre-Flight’ to ‘Flight’ mode."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The helicopter is safe and healthy and communicated its full telemetry set to Earth," per NASA.What to watch: The helicopter team will review and diagnose the issue, and then plan to reschedule the full-speed test.Why it matters: If successful, this flight will be the first time a human-built aircraft has flown on a world other than Earth, opening the door to new means of exploring planets far from our own.Catch up quick: Ingenuity flew to Mars with the Perseverance rover, which landed in February. The helicopter detached from the rover's underbelly earlier this month and survived its first frigid Martian night solo, paving the way for its first flight.When it takes off, Ingenuity will rev up its rotors and climb to about 10 feet in the air for 30 seconds, collecting photos and engineering data along the way before coming back to the ground.The big picture: NASA thinks helicopters like Ingenuity would be invaluable as the space agency continues to explore Mars, in part because drones can do reconnaissance work that isn't possible with just rovers, landers and orbiters.Unlike orbiters, helicopters could give scientists and even astronauts on Mars high-definition views of various areas of a planet in context with other regions. "We have robotic assistants that are paired with astronauts today like on the International Space Station, and so there has been quite a bit of work done in how humans and robots could work together for exploration purposes," Bobby Braun, director for planetary science, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said during a press conference.These types of spacecraft can also move from one place to another relatively quickly and easily, unlike rovers, which take a large amount of planning for a drive.Yes, but: Ingenuity is a proof-of-concept, and it's possible the helicopter won't be able to make it off the ground at all. The atmosphere on Mars where Ingenuity is flying is only 1% as dense as Earth's, making it difficult for the helicopter's rotor blades to loft it into the air. Communications with the helicopter via Perseverance — which acts as a relay station between Earth and Ingenuity — are also difficult because of the time delay in sending signals to and from Mars, forcing scientist to give directions to Ingenuity and then let the little spacecraft work autonomously.Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout to reflect that the test flight has been delayed.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • American Facing Years in Dubai Prison After Cannabis Traces Found in Urine

    A man who legally enjoyed some cannabis in Las Vegas is now facing three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates after traces were found in his urine.

  • Fauci: Breakthrough infections after vaccinations 'inevitable'

    It is inevitable that some people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will still get a "breakthrough" infection because no vaccine is 100 percent effective,&nbsp;Dr. Anthony Fauci&nbsp;said on Monday.

  • Officials in Minnesota provide an update on safety during protests during the Derek Chauvin trial

    Officials in Brooklyn Center, Minn., provide updates on safety during protests during the Derek Chauvin trial, and after the police shooting of Daunte Wright.&nbsp;