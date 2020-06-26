Citing 'irrational fears' of killer pandemic, Republicans fight face masks in Congress

WASHINGTON — A bitter dispute erupted in a congressional hearing room on Friday, with Republicans refusing to wear face coverings and Democrats insisting that they do so.

“Why is this so complicated?” a frustrated Rep. Jamie Rasking, D-Md., said at one point in response to Republican intransigence, speaking through what appeared to be an N95 respirator. “There’s one thing we can do to try to protect other people when we’re together, which is put on a mask. It doesn’t cost us anything; Why would we not do that? Why is it some kind of macho thing, like, ‘If I don’t wear a mask, I’m tough?’”

Republicans did not appear to be moved by his appeals, or those of other Democrats. The charge against mask-wearing was led by Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., a physician who was also a major in the U.S. Army. Green said that he could “cite many other professionals” who advised against protective face coverings.

Green did not proceed to cite any such professionals.

Surgical masks and respirators can keep particles of the coronavirus from spreading, but President Trump and many of his allies in the Republican Party have cast the coverings as a symbol of liberal overreaction and onerous statism. Virtually every public health agency in the nation, including most prominently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends the wearing of face masks in public.

Doing so could cut down viral transmission by as much as 85 percent, according to the World Health Organization.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn. (Screengrab via House.gov) More

The face mask culture war arrived in full force on Capitol Hill on Friday, a day in which the United States continued to see cases climb. More than 126,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19, the lower respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The virus is surging in Florida, Arizona and Texas, all states where Republican governors are close allies of the president who have shared his skepticism about safety measures like mask guidances.

Rep. Green decided to denounce masks as part of his opening statement at a coronavirus-focused hearing held by a House Oversight subcommittee.

The hearing was intended to examine the Government Accountability Office’s response to the pandemic, but was at times derailed by the mask debate, as well as other partisan battles. At one point, for example, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a close ally of the president, asked that the GAO investigate China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The hearing’s primary witness, U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, explained that the GAO does not have authority to investigate China, as it is a sovereign nation.

Rep. Green, the subcommittee’s ranking Republican member, seemed especially bothered by a scene that he had witnessed earlier that morning. “As I came in today,” he said angrily, “I saw a gentleman running on the sidewalk. There was no one within a hundred yards of the guy, yet he was wearing a mask while running. This speaks to the irrational fears this dishonest representation of the data by the media has caused,” Green concluded.

Despite the claims Green and other Republicans have been making about masks, 65 percent of Americans say that face covering should be required, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.