Citing lack of evidence, state prosecutors have dropped murder charge against Ocala man

Citing evidence problems, the State Attorney's Office has decided not to further pursue a second-degree murder charge against a 28-year-old man.

In a court filing announcing the decision, the state wrote: "If additional evidence is developed, the state will re-consider the murder charges against this defendant and any other persons involved."

Prosecutors said at this point in the investigation there's no evidence or witnesses linking Tyre Patrick Meggie to the homicide. The investigation continues by the Ocala Police Department. A homicide charge does not have a statute of limitations.

While the murder charge has been dropped for now, attorneys from the SAO said they have enough evidence to charge Meggie with possessing a gun during the time of the reported incident.

As a convicted felon, Meggie is forbidden to carry or posses a firearm. Court records show Meggie's weapons case remains pending.

Ocala police say a man was killed in this car in August 2021. It was later found in a retention pond.

The case began in August 2021

Meggie is accused of shooting Sherman "Small Hand" Samuels in the back of the head when they were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Economy Inn, 3520 W. Silver Springs Blvd., in August 2021.

When officers found Meggie, he had a gunshot wound in his leg that came from an unrelated incident, authorities said.

Meggie remains at the Marion County Jail, where bail is set at $100,000.

