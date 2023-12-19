Citing noise, pollution, Ann Arbor bans gas-powered leaf blowers

Get ready to say goodbye to your gas leaf blowers. That is, if you live in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council unanimously passed a law to gradually ban gas-powered leaf blowers Monday, citing noise and pollution concerns, to have the machines completely phased out by January 2028. Per the gradual ban, gasoline-fueled leaf blowers are only allowed to be used October through May starting in 2024 — meaning come June 2024, it's rakes only.

The new law allows room for exceptions when contractors are permitted to use gas leaf blowers including during emergencies, like natural disasters, in the streets or construction sites.

The gradual ban is intended to reduce the economic burden the new law will have on business owners. Those who violate the new ordinance — which will be complaint-driven — will face a penalty fine of $100 the first time and $250 for each offense following, and fines collected through this will go toward helping low-income residents and small businesses purchase electric leaf blowers, according to MLive.

